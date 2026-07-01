Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To Kelly Oubre’s 76ers Exit

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 11: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 11, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
After the Indiana Pacers picked up Kelly Oubre on the NBA free agency market, the star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to social media to share an old photo of the 11-year veteran.
Haliburton went deep into the archives, pulling out a picture of Oubre from when he worked out for the Pacers ahead of the 2015 NBA Draft.
At the time, Oubre was wrapping up his lone season at Kansas.
The former Jayhawk averaged 21.0 minutes as a freshman, starting 27 out of 36 games.
Oubre shot 44.4% from the field and knocked down 35.8% of his threes, producing 9.3 points per game.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 13: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers drives against Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on December 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Along with his scoring, Oubre came down with 5.0 rebounds per game and came up with 1.1 steals per game.
The Pacers showed interest, but the Washington Wizards ended up with Oubre. They traded for the Atlanta Hawks‘ 15th overall pick to grab Oubre out of Kansas.
Kelly Oubre’s NBA Career
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced before the game against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The 30-year-old has 11 seasons under his belt.
Oubre spent four years with the Washington Wizards, two years with the Phoenix Suns, one year with the Golden State Warriors, two years with the Charlotte Hornets, and three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.
During his recent run in Philly, Oubre averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He shot 45.7% from the field and knocked down 32.0% of his threes.
Oubre leaves the 76ers after establishing himself as a fan favorite over the years.
Oubre Links With Haliburton
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JUNE 19: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Tyrese Haliburton returns for the Pacers after missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season, due to an Achilles tear.
The 26-year-old guard has been a difference-maker for the Pacers since his arrival in 2022. During his last two playoff runs, Haliburton led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals–and won the second appearance–before an NBA Finals loss.
After a gap year, most expect Haliburton’s return to help the Pacers get back on a championship-caliber path.
The star guard now gets a playoff-tested, seasoned veteran in Oubre to play alongside.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
After the Indiana Pacers picked up Kelly Oubre on the NBA free agency market, the star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to social media to share an old photo of the 11-year veteran.Haliburton went deep into the archives, pulling out a picture of Oubre from when he worked out for the Pacers ahead of the 2015 […]