Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To Kelly Oubre’s 76ers Exit

After the Indiana Pacers picked up Kelly Oubre on the NBA free agency market, the star guard Tyrese Haliburton took to social media to share an old photo of the 11-year veteran.

Haliburton went deep into the archives, pulling out a picture of Oubre from when he worked out for the Pacers ahead of the 2015 NBA Draft.

At the time, Oubre was wrapping up his lone season at Kansas.

The former Jayhawk averaged 21.0 minutes as a freshman, starting 27 out of 36 games.

Oubre shot 44.4% from the field and knocked down 35.8% of his threes, producing 9.3 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Oubre came down with 5.0 rebounds per game and came up with 1.1 steals per game.

The Pacers showed interest, but the Washington Wizards ended up with Oubre. They traded for the Atlanta Hawks‘ 15th overall pick to grab Oubre out of Kansas.

Kelly Oubre’s NBA Career

The 30-year-old has 11 seasons under his belt.

Oubre spent four years with the Washington Wizards, two years with the Phoenix Suns, one year with the Golden State Warriors, two years with the Charlotte Hornets, and three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

During his recent run in Philly, Oubre averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He shot 45.7% from the field and knocked down 32.0% of his threes.

Oubre leaves the 76ers after establishing himself as a fan favorite over the years.

Oubre Links With Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton returns for the Pacers after missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season, due to an Achilles tear.

The 26-year-old guard has been a difference-maker for the Pacers since his arrival in 2022. During his last two playoff runs, Haliburton led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals–and won the second appearance–before an NBA Finals loss.

After a gap year, most expect Haliburton’s return to help the Pacers get back on a championship-caliber path.

The star guard now gets a playoff-tested, seasoned veteran in Oubre to play alongside.