Tyrese Haliburton Responds to ‘Most Overrated’ Label

The energy was high. Tyrese Haliburton jogged out to a packed Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a grin and a chip on his shoulder. Hours after being named the NBA’s most overrated player in a poll of his peers, he led Indiana to a 123–115 win over Milwaukee—dropping 21 points, 12 assists, and 5 rebounds to take a commanding 2–0 series lead.

Because if this is what overrated looks like, every franchise could use a little more of it.

Earlier that day, The Athletic dropped its annual anonymous NBA player poll. Among the questions? “Who’s the most overrated player in the league?” Haliburton’s name led the list, earning 14.4% of the vote. He beat out the usual suspects—Rudy Gobert, Trae Young, even Giannis and Jimmy Butler.

But by the time the final buzzer sounded Tuesday night, none of it seemed to matter.

“I must be doing something right if that’s the case,” Haliburton told reporters postgame. “All I care about is this locker room and winning games… I know who I am. I’m confident in my own skin and not worried what anybody thinks.”

Haliburton Shows Up, and Shows Out

From his opening three assists to his late-game cool, Haliburton controlled Game 2. He picked apart Milwaukee’s defense, threw no-look passes in traffic, and even barked at Damian Lillard after burying a third-quarter step-back three. The swag was real—and so was the substance.

By night’s end, Haliburton had become just the second Pacer in history to tally 20+ points and 10+ assists in multiple playoff games. He accounted for over half of Indiana’s franchise-record 40-point first quarter. And most importantly, he never once lost his cool.

“Anybody who’s watched me play throughout my career knows who I am,” Haliburton said. “I’m an emotional guy… I just want to win.”

And as for the poll? Head coach Rick Carlisle had some thoughts.

“This is a bulls— poll,” Carlisle said. “Not everybody even answered… Guys were able to skip it if they wanted. It’s a shameful thing.”

Built for the Noise

Haliburton has always embraced criticism. He sees it, hears it, and files it away like ammo. He’s never pretended to block out the noise. And on Tuesday night he thrived in it.

“He makes us go, so we’re going to ride with Tyrese until the wheels fall off,” Siakam said. “He can impact the game not just by scoring, but by opening the floor for everybody else… and doing it with swag.”

Even in moments of tension—like a late-game stare-down with Lillard—Haliburton kept his cool.

“If there’s got to be a little back and forth, there’s got to be a little back and forth,” Haliburton shrugged. “But I’m here to win.”

The Pacers Have Their Guy

Haliburton is still just 25. He’s a two-time All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, and the face of a Pacers team looking to crash the Eastern Conference hierarchy. Whether he’s overrated or underrated is irrelevant at this point.

What matters is this: the Pacers are up 2–0. They’re winning. He’s leading. And the league is on notice.