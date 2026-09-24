Tyrese Haliburton Reveals 50 Cent Performed for Free at His Wedding While Another Artist Demanded $750K

Tyrese Haliburton recently sat down with Boardroom’s Speedy Morman and opened up about the prices he encountered while trying to find live entertainment for his August wedding to Jade Jones. One of the artists he contacted wanted $750,000 for a 30-minute performance, a number Haliburton immediately dismissed.

“Prices is kind of crazy. I was not prepared for that.” Haliburton said several artists were asking for similar money, leaving him scrambling for another option. He even offered to cover travel and accommodations, but one artist still would not budge.

“I was shocked. I was like, ‘That’s not happening. There’s no chance.’ I ain’t gonna say who was trying to whack me $750,000, but there was a few artists that were trying to go there. There was no chance that was happening.”

That is where Curtis Jackson aka 50 Cent entered the picture. He was already expected to attend the wedding after developing a relationship with Haliburton through his Sire Spirits partnership with the Pacers. Haliburton said 50 Cent had initially been invited as a surprise guest, but once he heard about the trouble finding a performer, he decided to take the stage himself.

“[It] was pretty cool ’cause I literally didn’t tell anybody. It was awesome. It was special,” he said. Haliburton then revealed that 50 Cent never charged him for the performance. All the Pacers star did was take care of his accommodations. “No, he didn’t charge me. I took care of his accommodations and everything. His love is just, like, that’s family. So forever I got his back forever for that.”

It isn’t just like Haliburton wasn’t willing to spend big on an artist to be his wedding singer out of spite or ego. The Pacers star is not one to splurge unneccessarily, period. He also revealed why he avoids a vertain luxury that a lot of NBA stars love to partake in.

Tyrese Haliburton reveals why he still can’t afford private jets despite having a $244 million contract

Haliburton’s conversation with Morman also touched on his approach to the $244 million contract he signed with Indiana. He has no interest in treating it like an unlimited bank account.

The Pacers guard explained that private aviation is still expensive enough to make him question whether the convenience is worth the price. He said he sees other athletes flying private regularly, including some players he believes earn less than he does.

“People don’t understand, bro. Flying private is a little ridiculous sometimes. But I see dudes fly private who I know I make a lot more money than,” said the 26-year-old. He revealed the quoted prices were so high that he called his financial advisor to make sure he was not missing something.

“When I was getting these quotes for flying private, I had to call my financial advisor, like, ‘Am I missing something?’ Because, like, for real, I know I make way more than this guy, and he’s flying private all the time, posting on IG, whatever. I can’t do that every time,” said the 2024 Olympic gold medalist.

Haliburton still flies private on occasion, but commercial travel remains part of his routine. He flew Southwest to WrestleMania earlier this year, and he has explained that the cost difference can be difficult to justify on a regular basis. After all, despite his huge contract with the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton is quite thrifty when he needs to be.

There is perhaps no better example of this than his shopping habits.

Tyrese Haliburton still buys items off Facebook Marketplace despite multi-million dollar net worth

The same mindset shows up in Haliburton’s everyday purchases. He still checks Facebook Marketplace, eBay and Grailed before paying full price for something he wants.

His latest Marketplace purchase was a turntable, with Haliburton meeting the seller in a Krispy Kreme parking lot. His wife contacted the seller beforehand so his identity would not affect the deal. “Sometimes, you know, I go on wherever I’m looking at, I see something, I’m like, ‘Oh, I want it, but that would be financially irresponsible for me to just buy it because I just saw it right there. Why don’t we search for a deal?’” Haliburton told Complex.

Haliburton also admitted that he uses a fake Grailed username and has no problem making aggressive offers on secondhand clothing. “I’m lowballing every offer. I’m offering you half, maybe less.” His reasoning is simple, and Haliburton offered it with a laugh: “I got to keep this money.”

There are many stories of NBA players spending insane amounts of money on ridiculous things. But every once in a while, the world sees someone like Tyrese Haliburton. Someone who is not above going on Facebook Marketplace to buy a turntable. Someone who would rather not have a huge artist at his wedding than spend three quarters of a million. Even so, everything seemed to work out well for the Pacers point guard.