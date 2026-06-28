Tyrese Haliburton Sends Strong 3-Word Message To NBA Champions New York Knicks

The Indiana Pacers broke the hearts of the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA playoffs, taking them down in the Eastern Conference Finals, led by legendary performances from Tyrese Haliburton.

This year, the Knicks finally reached the mountaintop of the NBA after 53 years, winning the 2026 NBA championship after topping the East and toppling the San Antonio Spurs in five games of the NBA Finals.

Haliburton was asked about seeing the Knicks win the title one year after he led their defeat in the playoffs. His answer was short but telling.

“Good for them,” Haliburton said with a smile on his face during his Carmel basketball camp.

Indiana Pacers Will Have Their Leader, Tyrese Haliburton, Once More

Haliburton missed the 2025-2026 NBA season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder.

The Pacers could not find the same success without their spirited leader, suffering their worst record in franchise history at 19-63.

While they could have gotten a high pick from a down year, the Pacers absorbed more bad luck. Their selection fell to the No. 5 pick in the lottery, forcing them to surrender their selection to the LA Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac-Bennedict Mathurin deal.

Just a few weeks after the draft, the Pacers saw their fiercest rival in the East win the NBA championship, led by Jalen Brunson, who put up 45 points in the title-clinching game.

In 2025, the Pacers thwarted the Knicks in six games in the East Finals in a core led by Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard. That same core could only watch as the Knicks dominated the playoffs this year with a 16-3 record, which included a 13-game playoff winning streak.

Next season, the Pacers are expected to be at full strength once more and are seen as the biggest competition for the Knicks, with Haliburton finally healthy.

Tyrese Haliburton Says He Is Healthy

Tyrese Haliburton will be returning to an NBA court next season. He said this following his major health announcement during his Carmel basketball camp.

According to him, he is at his healthiest following numerous medical battles with shingles on top of recovering from a torn Achilles.

“I feel great. You see I have eyebrows now so thankful for that. I looked back at videos of me and I can see how swollen my face is and I’m just glad that’s past me now. I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything. I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player.” Haliburton said.

“The fact that I’m able to come here without having to answer questions from the organization or anybody about my health. I’m just able to jump in and do the things with the kids. That means the world to me, it’s something I don’t take for granted after the last 12 months.”

Haliburton gained weight over the past few months due to his medications to battle shingles. But he has since shed the weight and is now participating in 5-on-5 basketball activities.

His return will be one of the most-awaited ones in the upcoming 2025-2026 NBA season.