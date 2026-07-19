Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton Sends Huge 4-Word Warning To Jalen Brunson’s New York Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks were special guests during the main event segment on WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in Madison Square Garden.

While the two did not square off, Haliburton and Brunson each picked a side during the World Heavyweight Championship feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

For Brunson, he had Roman Reigns on his side, while Haliburton is on Rollins.

After Reigns and Rollins had a quick brawl, Haliburton delivered a stunning message for Brunson, just a month after winning the NBA championship.

Here Is What Tyrese Haliburton Told Jalen Brunson In A WWE Event

Haliburton made it known that Brunson has yet to knock off the Pacers in the NBA Playoffs.

“You can’t beat me,” Haliburton shouted at Brunson, who was in the ring.

Haliburton also said that he will be seeing Brunson again in two months, right around the start of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season.

“I’ll see you in a couple of months,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton and Brunson had history. In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Haliburton led the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals win over Brunson’s Knicks. The series was mostly remembered for Haliburton’s Game 1 heroics, where he pulled the choking sign on the Madison Square Garden crowd after drilling a jumper that forced the game to overtime.

Haliburton did not play in the 2025-2026 NBA season after tearing his Achilles tendon during the first quarter of the 2025 NBA Finals against the eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder.

He also had a severe bout of shingles during the season, causing him to gain weight.

All of that while Brunson and the Knicks went on a spirited run to the NBA Finals, going 16-3 in the playoffs, capped off by a five-game championship series win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Haliburton is expected to be back on the court next season as the Pacers prepare for a revenge tour with the likes of Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Ivica Zubac, and Jay Huff.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Health Status Revealed Ahead of Next Season

Tyrese Haliburton’s health has been revealed, and it is great news for the Indiana Pacers.

Haliburton, in an interview with the media last month, said that he is in good shape and that he is healthy.

“I feel great. You see I have eyebrows now so thankful for that. I looked back at videos of me and I can see how swollen my face is and I’m just glad that’s past me now. I feel great. Body feels great. I’m able to do everything. I feel like I’m operating like I’m a healthy NBA player.” Haliburton said via Dustin Dopirak, during his Carmel basketball camp.

“The fact that I’m able to come here without having to answer questions from the organization or anybody about my health. I’m just able to jump in and do the things with the kids. That means the world to me, it’s something I don’t take for granted after the last 12 months.”

The Pacers are seen to be contending in the Eastern Conference once more. Perhaps, another collision course against the Knicks is on the horizon.