NBA MVPs Are No Longer American Born Players

The NBA was once known as an American game however it has been dominated by international players as of late. The last MVP award winners in the NBA haven’t been American-born players. Sha-Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the international players who have won the award for the last seven seasons. Once considered outsiders in a game dominated by American-born talent, international basketball players are no longer underdogs they are leading the charge.

The top three players to finish in the top three MVP ballot were Alexander, Jokic, and Antetokounmpo. In an article by Ryan Canfield, ESPN Analyst Jay Williams discusses how international players have changed the culture.

“People aren’t gonna like it, but I don’t care. How much of this do you think this is cancel culture in the political aspects of where we were, compared to where we’re going?” Williams said during ESPN’s “First Take.”

“The level of sensitivity has gotten out of control,” Williams said of today’s basketball players.

Are International players developing better than Americans

In recent years, the face of the NBA has been unmistakably international. Antetokounmpo (Greece), Jokić (Serbia), and Dončić (Slovenia) have all been perennial MVP contenders. Jokić has won three MVPs and a Finals MVP. Giannis has claimed two MVPs and led Milwaukee to a championship. Luka is already being compared to all-time greats before his 27th birthday

Many top international prospects play pro basketball as teenagers. Luka Dončić, for example, was a EuroLeague MVP at 19 facing grown men in high-stakes situations. That seasoning gives them a maturity and calmness that can take American players years to develop.

“‘Oh, he said something bad to me, I can’t play for him!’ When a coach yells at you, and I know there are certain things coaches can’t say anymore, but please, keep coaching those young kids hard! Let them face some d— adversity. Give them some accountability. And just because a coach is yelling at you, that means that he cares,” said Williams.

Many Americans play AAU basketball oftentimes competing against lesser competition and players that are not as skilled for them. European and global leagues teach players how to read the floor, move off the ball, and operate in a system. That’s why international players often arrive in the NBA with a more polished and versatile game.

International players are getting drafted more frequently

NBA teams have expanded their scouting operations globally, recognizing the wealth of talent available outside the United States. This has led to a more diverse and international draft pool. In the last two seasons, the first overall pick has both been from France with Victor Wenbanyama with the San Antonio Spurs and Zaccharie Risacher and the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA is becoming a truly global league and that’s a good thing. The international influx is raising the standard of competition and expanding the game’s appeal worldwide. But it also sends a clear message: the U.S. can no longer rely solely on raw athleticism and hype. The rest of the world has caught up and in many ways, pulled ahead.