Former Champion Denies He Was Banned From Celtic’s Banner 18 Ceremony

Kendrick Perkins, a key member of the Boston Celtics‘ 2008 championship team, may have been excluded from the team’s recent banner-raising ceremony, a snub that highlights a growing rift between the former player and the organization, according to a recent report.

According to The Sun (U.S.), a source close to the Celtics revealed Perkins expressed interest in attending the banner-raising ceremony.

“He was asking everyone to get a spot at TD Garden,” the source, who works for the Celtics, told The Sun. “To be there for this moment of history, and to try to soften up the relationship that is broken.”

However, the source claimed the request was ultimately rejected, possibly due to Perkins negative comments about the Celtics leading up to their championship run last summer.

The former center, however, has refuted these claims on X, stating that he never intended to attend the event and did not reach out to the organization regarding it.

Sounds like you’re WRONG. This is completely False. I never had plans on attending Banner night and I’ve never reached out to anyone in the Celtics organization about attending banner night. Happy Sunday and Carry the hell on… https://t.co/perTK3fRki — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 3, 2024

The jury may be out on whether the former center got snubbed on opening night. But how did we get here?