Knicks Forward Josh Hart Left Searching For Answers

The defending NBA champion New York Knicks are struggling through inconsistent play to start the season. Forward Josh Hart is one of the biggest symbols of the team’s struggles and is currently searching for answers.

Josh Hart Declares Headspace Is Off After Knicks Benching

Knicks head coach Mike Brown adjusted his rotation during the team’s recent 106-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers in NBA Cup group play action, which led to versatile wing Josh Hart getting benched.

The benching frustrated Hart, who detailed his struggles while speaking to the media after the game. The New York Post shared Hart’s comment, in which he revealed that “I’m not in a good headspace right now.”

Hart continued, “Wish I could tell you, don’t know. I got to figure out how to improve that and improve my play.” “Have to be better mentally.”

Hart missed all four of his shot attempts during the Pacers game, which ultimately led to Brown benching him heading into the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter benching is the latest setback for Hart, who is having a poor offensive season so far. While Hart is still getting rebounds and playing solid defense, he’s only averaging 7.3 points per game, while shooting 36.2% from the field and 29.5% from three.

Brown’s patience for Hart’s struggles appears to be wearing thin. Even if Hart is unable to match last year’s efficiency, when he shot over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three, he has to be better than this to stop opposing defenses from doubling Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks are essentially unbeatable when Hart and Mikel Bridges are playing well at the same time. However, at least one of Hart, Bridges, OG Anunoby, or Karl-Anthony Towns is slumping, which puts more pressure on Brunson.

Hart’s Knicks Future May Be In Doubt

This is also a pivotal season for Hart, who is extension-eligible, but could play his way out of the Knicks’ future plans if his struggles continue.

The Knicks hold a team option on Hart’s contract next season and have already closed extension talks indefinitely, which creates an interesting situation if Hart continues to struggle.

Hart may become a change-of-scenery candidate at the trade deadline if things don’t improve. Hart may welcome the opportunity for a fresh start if he is unable to regain Brown’s full trust.

However, the Knicks hope Hart is just going through an early-season slump and will return to being a key role player as the team continues defending their championship.

By admitting his struggles are more mental than physical, Hart believes a turnaround is coming in the near future.