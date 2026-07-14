Major LeBron James Update On Free Agent Decision Revealed

The massive story of LeBron James picking a new team in NBA free agency is reaching an end any upcoming day now. Popular NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that he heard from LeBron’s agent Rich Paul that the camp is no longer listening to pitches from teams. James had teams sending their pitches and other details to Paul to relay the information to him before he made his decision once he announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.

Haynes shared the following update during a Summer League game on Amazon Prime:

“I’ve talked to LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and he said [LeBron] has all the information needed. So now it’s all up to LeBron James to make a decision. So as of right now, he is in deliberation phase. We can expect or we hope to expect that he will make a decision at some point soon. But definitely the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers are in the mix along with the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.”

The first chapter of LeBron’s free agency has concluded now that he’s done listening to teams share their best pitches. James has all of the relevant information needed to make the best decision for his career and to most likely retire with his next NBA franchise.

Which Teams Benefit From This News?

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the most popular team linked to LeBron for the hometown dynamic. Many fans and pundits expect James to retire with the team that drafted him and compete for an NBA championship one final time for his most loving fan base.

It should be worth mentioning that Haynes listed the Miami Heat right next to Cleveland when listing the first teams to give them a fair chance. The Golden State Warriors also received a positive update today after various reports claimed that Draymond Green‘s pitch impressed James after they played golf together.

Haynes also named the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers as viable options. However, all three of those teams seem to be dark horse options behind the other three with more serious ties to signing the iconic legend.

When Can We Expect LeBron’s Announcement?

Heavy’s own Sean Deveney reported a few days ago that he expects LeBron to make a decision during this week. Haynes’s new report backs that claim up by stating that he expects James to make the big decision any day now.

The entire NBA world is waiting patiently to see which team LeBron picks and how he helps their chance to contend for an NBA championship. James should announce his next team any day now and we’ll learn of his next team by the end of this week at latest.

Other free agents like Bruce Brown and Jonathan Kuminga will be able to join their next team once James is off the market. LeBron being the biggest name in the market means that the teams to miss out on him should be looking for backup options. Only one team can sign James, and they will be viewed as one of the biggest winners of the offseason for good reason.