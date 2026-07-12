Bogdan Bogdanovic Pens Heartfelt Message to Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to enter a new chapter once the Kawhi Leonard trade to the Toronto Raptors is finalized.

Amid the anticipation for the trade, the Clippers also lost veteran sharpshooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic in free agency. Bogdanovic signed a one-year contract to join the Houston Rockets for his 10th NBA season, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Bogdanovic played one and a half seasons with the Clippers. He averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 53 games. He was plagued by injuries last season, limiting him to just 23 games.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Sends Message to Clippers Fans

In a post on Instagram, Bogdan Bogdanovic penned a letter to the Los Angeles Clippers fanbase for nearly two years of support. Bogdanovic also thanked the franchise for the support and opportunity.

“Two years. Countless memories, lessons, friendships, and battles. Thank you everyone in the organization for believing in me and making me feel at home from day one. To every coach, teammate, member of the medical staff, equipment staff, and everyone working behind the scenes thank you for your commitment and for pushing me to be better every single day. And to the fans, thank you for your energy and support through every moment. Special thanks to @laclippersswell !!! I’ll always be grateful for this chapter. Wishing everyone nothing but success moving forward. 💙❤️”

The Clippers acquired Bogdanovic midway through the 2024-25 NBA season from the Atlanta Hawks. They parted ways with Terance Mann and Bones Hyland in an effort to improve the roster heading into the playoffs.

However, the Clippers fell short in the first round against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic appeared in all seven games of the series, averaging 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Rockets Get ‘B’ on Bogdan Bogdanovic Signing

One of the things the Houston Rockets needed to improve on this summer was 3-point shooting. The Rockets ranked just 25th in the NBA in total 3-pointers made, so the addition of Bogdan Bogdanovic should help.

Bogdanovic is a career 38.1% shooter from beyond the arc, which is why the Rockets received a “B” grade from Bleacher Report.

“Signing him feels like a bit of a risk. But Houston’s second unit could benefit from a little experience. Bogdanovic can also provide some secondary playmaking too. For a veteran minimum, he’s almost certainly worth a shot,” Bleacher Report wrote.

In addition to Bogdanovic, the Rockets also added Marcus Smart on a two-year contract. They have bolstered their shooting, playmaking and defense in those two moves, though it’s unclear how much they have improved overall following their disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant has been linked to a potential trade to the Detroit Pistons, while Fred VanVleet should be fully healthy at the start of the season.