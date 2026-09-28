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Clippers Star Bradley Beal Explains No. 3 Change, Clarifies Standing With Chris Paul

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Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Bradley Beal #0 of the LA Clippers reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on November 06, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Clippers 115-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are certainly working through a difficult time in the history of the franchise.

The Clippers are dealing with the fallout of the Aspire situation that led to five first-round draft picks ceding to exist from their war chest.

Another layer of controversy arose during the offseason in regards to Bradley Beal. The second-year Clipper officially reclaimed his traditional no. 3 jersey on Sept. 10. This move drew ire of Clippers and NBA fans alike, although Beal did clear the air during Los Angeles’ Media Day Monday.

Beal Explains Jersey Number Change, Chris Paul Dynamic

Bradley Beal Chris Paul
GettyBeal is entering year two with the Clippers.

The depth of this saga runs deep. Beal, a second-year member of the Clippers franchise, spent two seasons with the Phoenix Suns prior to this move. The ironic twist here is that the trade from the Washington Wizards to Phoenix centered around Paul, who wound up with Los Angeles as well last summer.

Paul took the no. 3 jersey back, forcing Beal to wear #0 a season ago. Beal’s season ended just six games into the year, while Los Angeles sent Paul home in December 2025.

Much of the controversy resides in Paul claiming that the Clippers’ front office promised that his jersey would be retired following the conclusion of his career.

Beal made a point to discuss the jersey number change as aforementioned, claiming that there’s no bad blood with Paul.

“It’s no disrespect to Chris. Chris and I are amazing friends… I asked the team if 3 is available, they talked about it, [Lawrence Frank] talked about it. They came back and said we’ll do it” (Joey Linn).
The change seems to be an organizational decision, with the final call becoming a positive one for Beal. This seems to also clear out any speculation that Beal took the jersey number back out of spite, which opens the door for Paul’s jersey to hang in the rafters in the near future regardless.

What to Expect From Beal’s Second Season With Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal
GettyBeal has a real opportunity to finish his career with the Clippers.

Beal is back with Los Angeles on a two-year, $13.2 million deal. While the guard is currently working his way back from knee inflammation, there’s a definite chance that he finds himself in the starting lineup.

This is especially true due to F Brandon Ingram missing the starting stretch of the season. While Beal’s 6’3″ frame isn’t ideal for starting at the three, his veteran presence benefits Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler at the surface.

Ultimately, expect Beal to once again clear a double figure scoring average in 2026-27, while also serving as a tertiary playmaker. The best days might be behind Beal, but he has a chance to close his career out on a high note.

As of right now, the Clippers are gearing up for an Oct. 4 preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. This matchup feeds into two more preseason duels against the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets. The ultimate conclusion is an Oct. 21 regular season debut against the Sacramento Kings.

Kevin Hicks Kevin is a 2024 graduate of Arizona State University. He has over three years of experience in media, having crafted his passion for multiple sports with a polished, distinct storytelling style. More about Kevin Hicks

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Clippers Star Bradley Beal Explains No. 3 Change, Clarifies Standing With Chris Paul

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