Clippers Star Bradley Beal Explains No. 3 Change, Clarifies Standing With Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Clippers are certainly working through a difficult time in the history of the franchise.

The Clippers are dealing with the fallout of the Aspire situation that led to five first-round draft picks ceding to exist from their war chest.

Another layer of controversy arose during the offseason in regards to Bradley Beal. The second-year Clipper officially reclaimed his traditional no. 3 jersey on Sept. 10. This move drew ire of Clippers and NBA fans alike, although Beal did clear the air during Los Angeles’ Media Day Monday.

Beal Explains Jersey Number Change, Chris Paul Dynamic

The depth of this saga runs deep. Beal, a second-year member of the Clippers franchise, spent two seasons with the Phoenix Suns prior to this move. The ironic twist here is that the trade from the Washington Wizards to Phoenix centered around Paul, who wound up with Los Angeles as well last summer.

Paul took the no. 3 jersey back, forcing Beal to wear #0 a season ago. Beal’s season ended just six games into the year, while Los Angeles sent Paul home in December 2025.

Much of the controversy resides in Paul claiming that the Clippers’ front office promised that his jersey would be retired following the conclusion of his career.

Beal made a point to discuss the jersey number change as aforementioned, claiming that there’s no bad blood with Paul.

“It’s no disrespect to Chris. Chris and I are amazing friends… I asked the team if 3 is available, they talked about it, [Lawrence Frank] talked about it. They came back and said we’ll do it” ( Joey Linn ).