Clippers Issue Strong Message to NBA After Brutal Kawhi Leonard Penalties

W

e finally have an answer to the Kawhi Leonard investigation. Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ involvement in multiple NBA probes over the last year was among the biggest talking points of sports. On Wednesday, things took ground-rattling turn.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the NBA has concluded its investigation and found the Clippers and Leonard violated league rules. L.A. shall forfeit five future first round picks, while the organization and several members of its front office face major penalties. Leonard was also fined $700,000.

Clippers Fire Back After NBA Findings on Kawhi Leonard Investigation

The Clippers issued a statement in response to the rulings and penalties the NBA levied.

Wrote Charania on X, formerly Twitter: “Statement from the Clippers: We vehemently reject the NBA’s findings, which are the result of a heavily biased investigation seeking to justify a predetermined narrative rather than facts and evidence. What the league told us privately differs from what it announced today publicly, and they have not held themselves close to the standard Commissioner Silver set at the start of this investigation to ensure it’s fairness and accuracy. For the past year, we cooperated fully and in good faith and we will now fight just as hard to demonstrate our innocence. We intend to vigorously challenge these findings and penalties through every avenue available to us and look forward to an ethical and impartial arbitration process.”

The Clippers will not be able to appeal the NBA’s rulings, according to Charania.

“The NBA’s rulings are final — there is no formal appeal or arbitration process available to the Clippers with the league. LA’s only outlet to fight the punishment is in court,” Charania reported on X.

Here are the full details of the penalties handed to the Clippers by the NBA.

“Per NBA: The Clippers shall forfeit five first-round draft picks, one in each of the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033 NBA Drafts,” Charania wrote in an X post. “Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is suspended from all league and team activities for one year for knowingly seeking to help Mr. Leonard obtain off-court income opportunities, for approving a business deal that he knew was a precondition for Aspiration to enter into an endorsement agreement with Mr. Leonard, and for his failure to create conditions under which his organization abided by the NBA’s circumvention rules. Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker is suspended without pay for one year for being primarily and directly culpable for the impermissible endorsement arrangements and for providing false and misleading statements to investigators. Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank is suspended without pay for six months for his involvement with the impermissible endorsement arrangements and for approving impermissible expenses incurred by Mr. Leonard and his family. The Clippers organization and personnel are subject to a compliance and monitoring program overseen by the league office for a period of five years.”