Clippers’ Punishment Could Grow as NBA Signals Investigation Isn’t Over

The Los Angeles Clippers have received one of the most significant punishments in NBA history following the league’s investigation into salary-cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard. The NBA announced five first-round pick forfeitures and a $30 million fine for the franchise.

The penalties also affect several key figures within the organization. Owner Steve Ballmer received a one-year suspension, while President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension. President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension. Leonard received a $700,000 fine.

The Clippers have rejected the NBA’s findings and said they intend to challenge the penalties. The franchise now faces uncertainty over how the situation will develop and what comes next.

The wording in the NBA’s announcement, however, has raised another concern for the franchise.

Brian Windhorst Urges Clippers to Accept Penalty

Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon believe the Clippers should accept the NBA’s punishment but seek protection against any additional penalties.

Speaking on “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Windhorst pointed to the league’s statement that Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz continues to receive information relevant to the investigation. The NBA also said it will consider further action as appropriate.

“All these penalties we’re talking about are at least 5 first round picks, at least $30 million. There’s a very important line here, they are continuing to receive information relevant to the investigation, and the league will consider further action,” Windhorst said.

He warned that the current punishment may not represent the end of the situation.

“So they may keep stacking stuff on. As more companies come out this could get worse. The NBA needed a conclusion because of the Raptors trade. But this could be just the beginning.”

Windhorst then offered his advice to the Clippers.

“Accept the penalty and ask for one provision, that no more penalties are levied.”

MacMahon agreed with the approach, saying, “I would say cut your losses would be wise.”

Windhorst also believes accepting the punishment could give the Clippers a chance to improve their position. He previously noted that the franchise could potentially recover some value through its Kawhi Leonard trade with the Toronto Raptors.

The comments come after the Clippers publicly rejected the league’s findings and said they would fight through every available avenue.

That warning comes after the NBA handed down one of the harshest penalties in league history.

NBA Hands Clippers Five-Pick Penalty

The NBA ordered the Clippers to forfeit five first-round picks. The selections cover the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033 NBA Drafts.

The league also fined the franchise $30 million. Ballmer received a one-year suspension, while Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay. Frank received a six-month suspension without pay.

Leonard received a $700,000 fine. His uncle and former business manager, Dennis Robertson, received a five-year ban from conducting business or engaging with NBA teams and their affiliates in matters involving players, employees or league personnel.

The NBA said its investigation found multiple violations involving off-court income opportunities for Leonard. The league said the Clippers helped facilitate endorsement agreements with four companies and paid personal expenses for Leonard and his representatives.

The punishment also came as the Clippers and Raptors waited to complete a trade involving Leonard. The Raptors had held off on completing the deal while the NBA investigated the case.

Leonard did not receive a suspension, and the NBA’s punishment does not prevent the trade from moving forward.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed that the penalties are final and binding. However, the league also stated that Wachtell continues to receive relevant information and that further action remains possible.

That language now lends added weight to Windhorst and MacMahon’s recommendation that the Clippers accept the current punishment while seeking a commitment to avoid further penalties.