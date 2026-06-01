Clippers Face Major Kawhi Leonard Question After New Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the offseason facing one of the most important decisions in franchise history: determining whether Kawhi Leonard remains the centerpiece of their future or becomes their most valuable trade asset.

That debate resurfaced this week after Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a blockbuster trade that would send Leonard to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jimmy Butler, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

Under Bailey’s proposal, the Clippers would receive future assets and financial flexibility while accelerating a youth movement that began during the second half of last season.

Trade Proposal Raises Questions About Kawhi Leonard’s Future

The proposal arrives at a fascinating time for Los Angeles.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, the Clippers’ roster outlook shifted dramatically over the past year. While the organization was ranked among the NBA’s best-positioned teams entering the season, the franchise has since undergone a significant transformation.

The Clippers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022, but they also found success after pivoting toward younger players and future flexibility.

Los Angeles posted a 36-19 record after Dec. 19, the fourth-best mark in the Western Conference during that span, fueled by younger contributors such as Kobe Sanders and newly acquired pieces from recent trades.

That shift became evident when the Clippers moved James Harden to Cleveland for Darius Garland and later acquired Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson and future draft capital in the Ivica Zubac deal.

Bailey argues that Leonard could become the next major decision point.

“Kawhi just played in enough games to qualify for postseason awards and made an All-NBA team,” Bailey wrote. “Even if Golden State got 95 percent of that player, he and Curry would be one of the West’s most dynamic duos.”

Lawrence Frank Remains Committed to Building Around Leonard

Despite speculation, Clippers president Lawrence Frank has publicly maintained that Leonard remains central to the organization’s plans.

“We can continue and look forward to building with Kawhi while still acknowledging we’re going to need more,” Frank said earlier this year. “Whether it’s free agency, whether it’s in trade, whether it’s in draft and how we build it.”

Leonard rewarded that confidence with one of the most efficient seasons of his career.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged a career-high 27.9 points while finishing among league leaders in shooting efficiency. He also appeared in 66 games, his highest total since the 2016-17 season outside of one campaign.

Bobby Marks Highlights Major Contract Decision

Leonard’s contract status adds another layer to the discussion.

According to Marks, Leonard becomes eligible for a two-year extension worth up to approximately $126 million beginning the day after the NBA Finals.

That decision could shape the Clippers’ future for years.

The organization already possesses considerable flexibility, sitting roughly $30 million below the luxury-tax threshold if it exercises several team options. Los Angeles must also decide on the futures of restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin and veterans Bogdan Bogdanovic, Brook Lopez and Nicolas Batum.

While Bailey’s proposal would represent a dramatic shift away from Leonard, Marks notes that the Clippers now possess seven first-round picks over the next seven years and have begun replenishing the draft capital lost in previous win-now moves.

Whether that growing collection of assets is used to build around Leonard or eventually replace him may become the defining question of the Clippers’ offseason.

For now, Frank’s public stance remains clear. But with Leonard entering the final year of his contract and trade speculation resurfacing, the Clippers are approaching a pivotal summer that could determine the direction of the franchise’s next era.