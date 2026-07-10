Clippers Learn Nuggets’ Peyton Watson ‘Steep’ Asking Price

The Los Angeles Clippers have learned what it will likely take to acquire Peyton Watson.

They don’t appear ready to pay it.

After emerging as the Denver Nuggets restricted free agent’s most aggressive outside suitor, the Clippers have run into a significant roadblock in sign-and-trade discussions.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Friday in The Stein Line that Denver is seeking compensation comparable to the blockbuster package the Utah Jazz received from the Los Angeles Lakers for Walker Kessler earlier this offseason.

“Whether it’s the Hawks or the Clippers or any other suitor, sources maintain that the Nuggets are seeking compensation on par with what Utah received from the Lakers in their recent sign-and-trade swap that made Walker Kessler a Laker,” Fischer wrote.

That deal sent Kessler to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps, one of the richest returns of the summer.

According to Fischer, Denver’s valuation has so far prevented the Clippers from seriously advancing negotiations.

“Sources with knowledge of the talks told me Thursday that the Nuggets’ sign-and-trade asking price has to this juncture been too steep for the Clippers to deeply consider,” Fischer wrote.

Clippers Want Watson, Not Denver’s Asking Price

The latest report makes clear that the issue has never been the Clippers’ interest in Watson.

Fischer wrote that Los Angeles remains the 23-year-old forward’s most ardent outside suitor and has shown a willingness to offer him a contract worth more than $25 million annually, the salary range Watson is believed to be seeking.

Watson’s combination of defensive versatility, athleticism and long-term upside has made him one of the Clippers’ top remaining offseason targets as they continue building around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

But agreeing on a contract with Watson is only part of the equation.

Because he is a restricted free agent, any move requires Denver’s cooperation in a sign-and-trade.

That is where negotiations have stalled.

The Nuggets’ asking price—not Watson’s salary demands—has emerged as the biggest obstacle to a deal.

Denver Holds the Leverage

Denver’s negotiating position reflects how highly the organization values Watson despite the financial challenges involved in bringing him back.

The Nuggets would likely have to move above the NBA’s second apron to re-sign Watson unless they create additional salary flexibility through separate trades.

Even so, Fischer’s reporting suggests Denver has little interest in lowering its valuation simply to avoid those financial penalties.

Earlier this week, Fischer reported that Watson wants to remain with the Nuggets and Denver wants him back, with negotiations centered primarily on contract value rather than either side’s desire to continue the partnership.

Watson strengthened his case for a lucrative extension by averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks during a breakout season.

When three-time MVP Nikola Jokić missed time late in the year with a hyperextended knee, Watson elevated his production to 22.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks over a 17-game stretch.

Clippers Could Turn to Bennedict Mathurin

Fischer’s latest reporting also suggests the Clippers are preparing for the possibility that Watson remains in Denver.

During Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream Thursday, Fischer said Los Angeles has become increasingly likely to focus on re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin.

“I’ve been told that the Clippers, at this point in time, are actually more likely than we thought before earlier in the week to bring back Ben Mathurin in comparison to bringing in Peyton Watson,” Fischer said.

The Atlanta Hawks have also emerged as a Watson suitor, according to Fischer, but they face the same challenge confronting the Clippers: convincing Denver to part with one of its most promising young players.

For now, the Nuggets have made their position clear.

If the Clippers want Watson, they’ll have to meet one of the steepest asking prices of the NBA offseason.