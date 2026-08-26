Clippers Receive Brutal News on Blossoming Guard

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller underwent surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff and will be reevaluated in six months, ESPN’s Shams Charania posted on X.

Miller sustained the injury during an offseason workout, Charania also mentioned.

“Official from the LA Clippers: Jordan Miller underwent surgery today to repair a torn rotator cuff sustained during an offseason workout last week. Miller will be reevaluated in 6 months,” Clippers beat writer Joey Linn posted on X.

It’s brutal news for Miller, who is coming off a breakout season.

Jordan Miller Out at Least Six Months

Miller broke out in the rotation last season, playing 60 games, a jump from a previous 37. He also vastly increased his production, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, a heavy increase from last season’s 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

A second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller has worked his way up the depth chart into a serious depth piece for the rebuilding Clippers.

The surgery will hold him out until at least February, when he will be reevaluated.

What it Means for the Clippers

The Clippers lose a depth piece, trimming the rotation even shorter, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the organization. It’s unclear if Bradley Beal will be able to start the season after a season-ending injury in November.

Another season-ending injury took rookie Yanic Konan Niederhäuser out, and it’s uncertain when he’ll return.

The Clippers also lost Bennedict Mathurin after he signed a two-year $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

On the bright side, Max Strus comes in to provide a scoring option amidst a run of long-spelled injuries.