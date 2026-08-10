Clippers Sign NBA’s New Tallest Player in Surprising Two-Way Move

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to shape their roster ahead of the upcoming NBA season, with the frontcourt remaining a focus. The team has added several players to its mix as it prepares for the next stage of the season, including prospects seeking NBA opportunities.

Jamarion Sharp enters that picture after spending the 2025-26 season with the Texas Legends in the G League. The 24-year-old center built a reputation as a strong defensive presence around the basket and finished the season among the league’s leading shot blockers. His recent performance has now put him in a position for another opportunity in the NBA.

Jamarion Sharp joins Los Angeles Clippers on two-way contract

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Jamarion Sharp to a two-way contract. At 7-foot-5, Sharp is now the tallest active player in the NBA, moving ahead of San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, listed at 7-foot-4, and Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, listed at 7-foot-3.

The Clippers also officially announced the signing. Sharp will join the team as one of its two-way players, while Japanese point guard Yuki Kawamura signed an Exhibit 10 contract.

Sharp’s new deal is listed as a one-year, $678,882 contract, with $91,000 guaranteed and an average annual salary of $678,882.

The move gives Los Angeles another center with significant size and defensive potential. Sharp spent the 2025-26 season with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks‘ G League affiliate, where he emerged as one of the league’s premier shot blockers.

He averaged 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks in 25 games while playing 24.9 minutes per game. Sharp shot 71.2 percent from the field and led the league in blocks.

Sharp was named the 2025-26 G League Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 7.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-high 3.8 blocks per game. He became the first player in Texas Legends franchise history to win the award.

Jamarion Sharp brings NBA and G League experience

Sharp went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft after a five-year college career that included two junior college seasons, two seasons at Western Kentucky and one at Ole Miss.

He finished his college career averaging 6.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also recorded 354 blocks across 95 games.

After going undrafted, Sharp joined the Texas Legends. His production improved during his second G League season, helping him earn the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

Sharp also played for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last month. Across five games, he averaged 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. His best performance came against the Houston Rockets, when he recorded 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

His size could also give the Clippers an additional option when facing Wembanyama and the Spurs. According to StatMuse information, Wembanyama has averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks in eight career games against the Clippers.

Wembanyama recorded a double-double in all three meetings with Los Angeles last season, with San Antonio winning each matchup.

Sharp will now have an opportunity to compete for a role with the Clippers while continuing to develop his defensive game at the NBA level.