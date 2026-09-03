Why Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle Dennis Robertson Was Banned by NBA

Dennis Robertson — Kawhi Leonard‘s uncle and former business manager, widely known as “Uncle Dennis” — received a five-year ban from conducting business with NBA teams after the league concluded its investigation into Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Robertson’s punishment was one piece of a sweeping NBA ruling against the Clippers, but his role is drawing particular attention because the league directly connected his conduct to the improper off-court income opportunities at the center of the case. The NBA did not ban Robertson for life; its official ruling specifies a five-year term.

The penalty also goes considerably beyond a simple prohibition on representing Leonard.

What Dennis Robertson’s NBA Ban Means

The NBA said Robertson is banned for five years from “conducting business or otherwise engaging” with NBA teams and their affiliates on behalf of or with respect to any player, employee or other league or team personnel.

In other words, the punishment prevents Robertson from operating around NBA organizations in the type of business or representative role he previously held in Leonard’s camp.

Leonard and Robertson have since separated professionally. Reporting surrounding Wednesday’s ruling identified Robertson as Leonard’s former business representative, while Leonard is now represented by Harrison Gaines.

Robertson nevertheless occupies an important place in the Clippers investigation because of what the NBA says occurred while he represented Leonard.

Why the NBA Punished Kawhi Leonard’s Uncle

The league said its independent investigation found that the Clippers created and facilitated off-court income opportunities for Leonard involving four companies doing business with the franchise: Aspiration Partners, Boingo Wireless, Daktronics and Lockton Insurance.

Among the Clippers’ violations, according to the NBA, was failing to report improper solicitations for off-court income opportunities made on Leonard’s behalf through Robertson.

The league went further in describing Leonard’s violation.

According to the NBA, Leonard — through Robertson’s conduct on his behalf — violated salary-cap circumvention rules by pressuring the Clippers to assist in obtaining outside income opportunities, successfully obtaining those opportunities and failing to reimburse certain personal expenses paid by the Clippers.

That finding helps explain why Robertson received a direct penalty despite not being a Clippers employee or NBA player.

It also gives new context to years of scrutiny surrounding Robertson’s involvement in Leonard’s business affairs.

Heavy previously reported that Robertson allegedly pursued significant sponsorship benefits while Leonard was deciding where to play in 2019. More recent reporting around the Aspiration case also placed Robertson at the center of efforts to collect money owed under Leonard’s endorsement arrangement.

Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Also Receive Major Penalties

Robertson’s five-year ban was only one part of the NBA’s action.

The league fined the Clippers $30 million and stripped the organization of five first-round draft picks, one in each year from 2029 through 2033. Owner Steve Ballmer was suspended from league and team activities for one year.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension without pay, while president of business operations Gillian Zucker was suspended without pay for one year. The organization was also placed under a five-year compliance and monitoring program.

Leonard was ordered to pay the league $700,000 but was not suspended, and his contract was not voided.

The Clippers have strongly rejected the NBA’s findings and said they intend to challenge the penalties.

Robertson’s punishment, however, is especially notable because it removes one of Leonard’s longtime advisers from NBA business dealings for the next five years.