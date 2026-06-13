Former Clippers Star James Harden Arrested in Houston

Former Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston on a misdemeanor gun charge, adding an unexpected development to an otherwise productive season that saw the veteran guard help the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference finals.

According to ESPN, Harden was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department at 3:41 a.m. and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, per Harris County court records.

James Harden Arrested in Houston

Court documents allege that Harden was in possession of a handgun that was in plain view and not secured in a holster.

According to records obtained by multiple outlets, Harden was driving a Mercedes sedan that was traveling with a group of five vehicles through downtown Houston around 3:40 a.m. When one of the vehicles was stopped by police near 1600 Jefferson Street, Harden reportedly pulled up behind it.

During the interaction, an officer allegedly observed a handgun in the vehicle. According to court records, Harden acknowledged ownership of the firearm.

Authorities booked Harden into Harris County Jail at 4:57 a.m. He was later released on a general order bond after paying $100 and is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on June 22.

Representatives for Harden did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Cavaliers officials reportedly were gathering information before issuing an official statement.

Former Clippers Guard Maintains Deep Houston Ties

The arrest occurred in a city that remains closely linked to Harden’s basketball legacy.

After being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets in 2012, Harden spent nine seasons with the franchise and became one of the NBA’s premier scorers.

He was named an All-Star in each of his seasons with Houston and captured the league’s MVP award during the 2017-18 campaign.

Since departing the Rockets, Harden has had stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden played two-and-a-half seasons with the Clippers before being traded to Cleveland in February in a deal that included Darius Garland.

During his tenure in Los Angeles, Harden helped stabilize the Clippers’ offense and formed one of the league’s most recognizable star tandems with Kawhi Leonard.

Arrest Comes Amid Major Free Agency Decision

The timing of the incident is particularly notable given Harden’s pending contract decision.

The 36-year-old has a player option worth $42 million that must be addressed by June 29, though only $13.3 million is guaranteed. League insiders have widely expected Harden to decline the option and negotiate a new multiyear contract to remain with Cleveland.

Harden’s first season with the Cavaliers was productive despite ending in disappointment.

He averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists during Cleveland’s playoff run, helping the Cavaliers advance to the Eastern Conference finals before being swept by the New York Knicks.

The arrest now creates an unexpected storyline heading into one of the most important offseasons of Harden’s career.

For Clippers fans, the news serves as a surprising reminder of one of the franchise’s most significant recent acquisitions. Although Harden is no longer in Los Angeles, his tenure with the organization remains a notable chapter in both franchise history and his decorated NBA career.

The legal matter is expected to continue later this month when Harden returns to court for his June 22 arraignment.