James Harden CHOKES – Horrible Game 7!

Harden has an awful performance in Game 7 playoff exit

It was another disappointing playoff game 7 for Los Angeles Clippers superstar James Harden. Harden scored 7 points and was 2-8 from the field. The Denver Nuggets did a great job as a team guarding Harden and making things difficult for the superstar. Nuggets Christian Braun and Nikola Jokic were key in leading the team charge to stop Harden.

“Everybody behind me allowed me to guard him. But I think maybe the biggest part was Russ,” Braun said. “He’s played against James, he’s played with James, so he knows his game. … The coaches trusted me tonight. We didn’t want to switch. They kept me on him all night. So, credit goes to those guys and the coaches.”

“In playoffs, we know that everybody needs to step up, offensively, defensively, whatever, energy-wise. And everybody who plays needs to contribute something,” Jokic said. “It was special today the guys did that.”

Harden avoids media after the game

Harden didn’t stick around to talk to the media after the game as his streaks of bad performances in the playoffs continued. Harden only averaged 16.5 points per game in the series after averaging 22.8 during the regular season. Harden overall record in game 7 is now 3-5 after the loss. Russell Westbrook who was a teammate of Harden during their playing days with the Oklahoma Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Los Angles Clippers believes Christian was the right man to guard Harden in the series.

James is a tough cover,” said Westbrook, who was teammates with Harden last season. “Christian did a good job trying to make the game difficult on him. I thought he did an excellent job and he has been doing that all year.”

“He (Russ) was telling me what looks to give him, when to give him this look when to do this, when to force him right, when he goes right this is what he’s doing. I learned that throughout this series. I got better and better as we went and the guys and the coaches trusted me tonight. We didn’t want to switch; they kept me on him all night.”said Christian Braun

Harden future with the Clippers

Game 7 could be James’ last game as a Clippers as he will be 36 when the season starts. James continues to play at a high level however the Clippers organization must decide whether or not to move forward with not only Harden but also Kawhi Leonard. The Harden and Leonard combination may have reached its peak with the first-round exit again. Head Coach Tyrone Lue would love to bring both of them back after a tough loss but he understands the business side.

Tough loss. Not playing our best game in a situation like this, a lot of emotions,” Lue said. “I told guys to bring it in, one last hug.”

“Those two together for a whole season, I think will be tremendous,” Lue said.

It will be an interesting off season in LA for the Clippers as they are force to make a tough decision.