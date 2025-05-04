Kawhi Leonard Has Concerning Message for Harden & Clippers After Series Loss

Kawhi Leonard’s future with James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers might be up in the air following their postseason exit.

Leonard and the Clippers suffered a 120-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the West First Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. As a result, they lost the series 4-3 and see their 2024-25 campaign come to an official close.

In 33 minutes of action, Leonard finished with 22 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Leonard gave his thoughts on his future with Harden and the team after the loss, per team reporter Joey Linn. He went through the second year of his partnership with the star guard, which both ended in first-round exits.

What the star forward had to say will not bring any immediate comfort to the Clippers franchise.

Kawhi Leonard was asked what gives him encouragement that he and James Harden can build on what they did this season: “I don’t know right now. I guess we’re still playing at a high level, in a sense. But that’s a hard question to answer right now.” pic.twitter.com/oEgwScfYho — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) May 4, 2025

“I don’t know right now. I guess we’re still playing at a high level, in a sense. But that’s a hard question to answer right now,” Leonard said.

What Lies Ahead for Kawhi Leonard, Clippers in Offseason

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers now enter an offseason with plenty of questions to answer.

The good news is that Leonard was fully healthy throughout the first-round series against the Nuggets. He averaged 25 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 53.7% from the field, including 40.5% from downtown, and 77.8% from the charity stripe.

It’s a significant step forward for Los Angeles, knowing how much injuries have derailed Leonard’s ability to be on the court on a consistent basis. He missed the first 34 games of the regular season before playing in 37 of the last 48.

The Clippers were significantly better in the games Leonard took part in, going 26-11 in those contests. His activity in the second half of the season helped elevate their performance and go up in the Western Conference standings, securing the fifth seed with a 50-32 record.

Despite his efforts, it wasn’t enough as Los Angeles failed to overcome the adversity in Game 7 as Denver overwhelmed from the second quarter onward. They started the second half with a 15-0 run, which proved to be the deciding factor in who came out on top in the series.

Leonard Has 2 Years Remaining on His $150 Million Contract Extension

Since the team’s run to the West Finals in 2021, the Clippers have missed the playoffs and suffered three consecutive first-round exits. Leonard was mostly unavailable for those postseason runs due to injury, which lowered the ceilings of those teams.

Leonard has two years remaining on the three-year, $150 million extension he signed in 2024. Barring any changes, he would be the highest-paid player on the team until it expires in 2027.

The Clippers also have to manage James Harden’s contract situation, which involves a player option he could accept or decline for next season. Whatever decision he makes with that option would significantly impact the trajectory of the franchise going into the 2025-26 campaign.