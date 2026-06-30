Clippers Provide Key Kawhi Leonard Contract News Amid Rumors

The NBA’s free agency period began on Tuesday morning, and the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a popular team discussing offseason scenarios. One specific topic being Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, 35, enters the final year under contract with the Clippers. He’s set to earn $50.3 million in 2025-26. That said, his future with the franchise is uncertain.

One option for Los Angeles is to extend Leonard with a brand-new contract that secures his future with the Clippers. However, this doesn’t appear to be taking place, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on Get Up.

“Despite him coming off a brilliant season, the Clippers, I am told, are not willing to offer Kawhi Leonard an extension of any sort,” Windhorst said. “There’s not one on the table. He’s not rejecting one to go with another, and that’s what’s forcing this.”

Kawhi Leonard Linked to Raptors in Sign-and-Trade

With the Clippers’ unwillingness to offer Kawhi Leonard a contract extension, the Toronto Raptors have emerged as a likely trade destination, says Brian Windhorst. A trade between the two teams could happen as soon as today, June 30.

“This trade could happen today,” the ESPN insider said. “I think the Clippers and the Raptors have agreed on player compensation. I think it will be Brandon Ingram who will head to Los Angeles. What they have been haggling over is the draft pick compensation.”

What makes the Raptors such an intriguing destination for Leonard is the franchise’s desire to sign the 35-year-old to a contract extension. This would cement Leonard’s future in the NBA, as he enters the prime of his career.

“LA and Toronto discussed a deal over the past couple of weeks, as Leonard’s reps informed other teams he only wanted to sign an extension with the Raptors if the Clippers were not going to keep him,” sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The extension from the Clippers sounds like it isn’t happening, and the ball is in the Raptors’ court.

Kawhi Leonard is Coming Off a Career Year in 2025-26

Age is the contributing factor behind the Los Angeles Clippers not willing to extend Kawhi Leonard. He turned 35 on Monday.

Leonard also doesn’t play into the Clippers new roster that saw the franchise trading for 26-year-old Darius Garland at February’s trade deadline and selecting 19-year-old Keaton Wagler with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Los Angeles may look at rebuild, with Leonard not being involved in it.

Although Leonard isn’t in the same age window as the rest of the Clippers’ biggest priorities, the 14-year veteran is coming off a career year in 2025-26.

Through 65 games, Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points while adding 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on 50.5/38.7/89.2 shooting splits.

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As free agency continues to play out, it looks like Kawhi Leonard may be returning to the team he led to an NBA championship in 2019: The Toronto Raptors.