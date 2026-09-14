14-Year Vet Blasts Kawhi Leonard for Ruining His NBA Career

Kawhi Leonard has been fined $700,000 for allegedly accepting under-the-table payments from the LA Clippers, who were themselves fined $30M for their involvement in salary cap circumvention.

Former NBA player Danilo Gallinari believes Leonard should be forced to pay the full fine, accusing the two-time Finals MVP of jeopardizing his NBA career after he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the infamous 2019 Paul George deal.

“He should pay all of that $50 million,” the Italian told the “A Cresta Alta” podcast, via Sportando. “He changed the trajectory of my career and put me in a difficult situation by sending me away from Los Angeles.”

Gallinari excelled during his lone season with the Thunder, averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while leading the team to a 44-28 record in a COVID-shortened year. As Oklahoma City embraced a rebuild, the veteran became expendable the very next year. Traded to the Atlanta Hawks, his career nosedived — he started just 22 of 117 games for Atlanta and never started in the NBA again.

Kawhi Leonard Blasted by NBA Vet

As such, there’s some credence to his claims that the PG-13 trade ruined his career.

“What happened to my NBA career wasn’t decided by a general manager or an owner, but by a player who decided that team wasn’t good enough and wanted something else,” Gallinari said, referencing reports that Leonard asked the Clippers to trade for George.

Besides Gallinari and future two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Clippers traded five future first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Thunder for George. The trade also resulted in the Thunder drafting All-Star wing Jalen Williams.

Gallinari admitted that the trade worked wonders for the Thunder and even himself (albeit for a year), but accused Leonard of ruining the Clippers franchise.

“He should give that money to charity,” Gallinari said of Leonard.

“He should pay all $50 million, not just $700,000.”

Clippers Accept NBA Penalties

Besides the hefty $30M fine, the Clippers have been stripped of five future first-round picks (2029-2033) by the NBA for their role in the salary cap circumvention row. Additionally, Steve Ballmer and Gillian Zucker received one-year suspensions, while Lawrence Frank was suspended for six months.

The Clippers confirmed Sunday that they are complying with the NBA’s punishments and won’t take legal action against the league, contrary to earlier reports.

“We are committing to put this chapter behind us,” Ballmer said via a statement.

“We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward. While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract.

“The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”