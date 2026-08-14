Kawhi Leonard Investigation Takes New Turn as Leaked Emails Emerge

The NBA’s investigation into Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers has taken another turn after leaked emails revealed that Clippers personnel were involved in efforts to connect Leonard’s representatives with Daktronics, the company that worked on the team’s “Halo Board” at Intuit Dome.

The emails, obtained and discussed by “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” date back to 2021 and show multiple attempts to arrange contact between Leonard’s side and Daktronics.

The emails do not establish that the Clippers directed money to Leonard or that the arrangement violated NBA rules. However, they provide a documented look at Clippers personnel helping facilitate a relationship between Leonard’s representatives and a company that later became part of the broader investigation into his outside sponsorship arrangements. The NBA is examining whether any such arrangements were connected to Leonard’s status with the Clippers.

Leaked Emails Show Clippers Pushing for Kawhi Leonard-Daktronics Contact

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One email, sent on March 16, 2021, came from a Clippers email address to recipients at both the Clippers and Daktronics. The subject line read, “RE: Clippers Ideas.”

The sender wrote, “We wanted to check in to see if your team has already met with the player and his rep or if you have the meeting on the books.”

The email then added, “We look forward to beginning the activations and if you have any questions about anything please don’t hesitate to reach out!”

The message indicates that the Clippers were checking whether Daktronics had already met with Leonard and his representative, while also discussing the beginning of “activations.”

A second email, sent on April 15, 2021, again involved Clippers and Daktronics personnel. The sender followed up specifically about Leonard’s uncle and representative, Dennis Robertson.

“Wanted to check in to see if you’ve been able to connect with Uncle Dennis/KL to secure a date,” the email stated.

The message was a direct follow-up regarding a meeting between Daktronics and Leonard’s side.

A third email, sent on May 11, 2021, came from a Daktronics email address and was addressed to recipients at both companies.

“I’ll follow up and get back to you! Thanks for the reminder!” the sender wrote.

The email ended with, “Go Clippers!”

The sequence of messages shows that the relationship was not simply a private exchange between Leonard’s representatives and Daktronics. Clippers personnel were actively checking on the status of the contact and encouraging the process.

However, the emails alone do not show what financial terms, if any, were ultimately agreed upon.

NBA Investigation Continues Into Kawhi Leonard Sponsorship Deals

The Daktronics emails have emerged as the NBA investigates Leonard’s financial relationships with outside companies.

The investigation previously focused on an agreement between Leonard’s LLC, KL2 Aspire, and Aspiration. That deal was worth $28 million over four years and attracted scrutiny because Clippers owner Steve Ballmer had invested $50 million in Aspiration before the Clippers announced a $300 million sponsorship agreement with the company.

The reported relationship with Daktronics has added another layer to the investigation. A source cited by “Pablo Torre Finds Out” characterized the alleged arrangement as a way to circumvent the salary cap and claimed money was being funneled from the Clippers through Daktronics to Leonard. That characterization remains an allegation and has not been established as an NBA finding.

Daktronics has said Leonard does not currently have an active contract with the company. A spokesperson also referenced the ongoing investigation when asked about the matter.

The Clippers have denied wrongdoing, stating, “Neither the Clippers nor Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap.”

The NBA has not announced a final determination. Possible penalties under the collective bargaining agreement could include fines, draft-pick losses, contract-related penalties, or suspensions if violations are established.

The investigation has also complicated Leonard’s trade situation. A potential move involving the Toronto Raptors has been put on hold as teams assess the possible consequences.

For now, the newly surfaced emails provide additional documentation of the Clippers’ involvement in connecting Leonard’s representatives with Daktronics. They do not, by themselves, establish a salary-cap violation, leaving the NBA’s ongoing investigation to determine whether the relationships crossed league rules.