New Details Emerge on Why Teams Backed Off Kawhi Leonard Trade

The NBA’s 2026-27 season is approaching, but Kawhi Leonard’s situation remains unsettled. The two-time NBA champion is still waiting for the Toronto Raptors-Los Angeles Clippers trade to be completed after the deal was paused amid the league’s investigation into the Clippers’ handling of Leonard’s 2019 contract.

Toronto agreed to acquire Leonard in a blockbuster that would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and future draft assets to Los Angeles. The Raptors have remained interested in completing the move, while Leonard has continued to appear comfortable with a return to the franchise where he won the 2019 NBA championship.

The uncertainty has also affected how other teams view Leonard. New comments from ESPN journalist Anthony Slater have provided more context on why some potential suitors may have become less willing to pursue the veteran forward as the NBA investigation developed.

Anthony Slater Reveals Why Teams Became Wary of Kawhi Leonard

According to ESPN journalist Anthony Slater on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast”, teams around the NBA began considering the possibility that Leonard could face punishment connected to the Clippers investigation.

“I think started to be sniffing around the league of this idea that maybe there was punishment heading Kawhi’s way, and I think that might have warded off some suitors,” Slater said.

Slater also explained that the Golden State Warriors had been more interested in Leonard around the 2026 trade deadline than they were during the offseason.

“I’ll say something else and this is a little bit more circumstantial whatever but like the Warriors were really like into the Kawhi Leonard trade idea at the trade deadline look last February. They were less into that idea this summer,” Slater said.

The Warriors’ earlier interest was also detailed by San Francisco Standard writer Tim Kawakami in April. Kawakami wrote that multiple league sources indicated Golden State was reasonably close to acquiring Leonard in February, with much of the trade framework agreed upon before the Clippers pulled out of discussions.

The situation changed as the NBA investigation continued. Slater’s comments suggest that concerns about potential punishment became another factor for teams considering whether to pursue Leonard.

Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 65 games for the Clippers during the 2025-26 regular season. His production explains why he remained an attractive target despite the uncertainty surrounding the investigation.

Toronto Raptors Still Await Resolution on Kawhi Leonard Trade

The Raptors’ situation is different because Toronto already agreed to the Leonard trade. The deal has been paused since July 9 while the NBA investigates the Clippers’ salary-cap situation.

Marc Stein previously reported that Leonard strongly believes the trade will eventually go through and that he expects to join Toronto in time for training camp. Stein also wrote that there is a belief in some league circles that the investigation could be closer to completion than publicly indicated.

That uncertainty has forced Toronto to prepare for multiple possibilities.

Slater also mentioned Domantas Sabonis as a possible alternative, referring to the Raptors’ previous trade discussions with Sacramento. Tyler Herro and Michael Porter Jr. were also mentioned as potential options if Toronto needs another destination for Ingram.

The Raptors would still face a major change in their plans without Leonard. Ingram averaged 21.5 points and 5.6 rebounds last season, while Gradey Dick remains an important young piece.

For now, Toronto and Los Angeles remain in a holding pattern. Leonard’s future depends on the NBA’s investigation and whatever sanctions or clearance eventually follow, while other teams have already had to reassess the risk surrounding a potential move for the seven-time All-Star.