Clippers Provide Telling Kawhi Leonard to Raptors Trade Update: Report

The Los Angeles Clippers have faced significant complications stemming from Aspiration Partners. The details, including the team’s contract with superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, have resulted in major penalties.

As a result of the investigation, the Clippers have been fined $30 million and have lost first-round picks from 2029 to 2033. Owner Steve Ballmer (one year), president of business operations Gillian Zucker (one year), and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank (six months) are suspended without pay.

Kawhi Leonard has been fined $700,000, and his uncle and former manager have been banned from NBA business for five years.

Clippers-Raptors Trade Involving Kawhi Leonard to be Completed in ‘Coming Days’

Before facing the penalties, the Clippers agreed to move on from Kawhi Leonard, trading him to the Toronto Raptors on June 30. The deal, which would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple first- and second-round picks, has been put on hold.

However, this hold may be coming to a close soon.

“The deal has remained in purgatory since the ruling. League sources indicated the primary reason for the delay was the Clippers’ need to restructure their front office in the wake of the NBA’s penalties,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Matt Schubert. “The respective camps of the players involved have remained confident the trade would eventually go through. That remained the case late Sunday night, with a league source close to Leonard anticipating that the trade could be completed in the coming days.”

The deal, which the sides originally agreed to two and a half months ago, has officially reached the wire. Kawhi Leonard is expected to rejoin the franchise he helped lead to its first NBA championship in 2019.

Clippers Owner Speaks Following Investigation

The suspensions to large names in the Clippers’ front office are in full effect. The team has paid the $30 million fine, says owner Steve Ballmer in his statement.

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets. I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner,” the statement mentions.

“While there are still disagreements concerning the findings in the report, this is not where I want to focus. Team owners should support, not distract. The challenges ahead of us are significant, but so is our resolve. We will continue to build our team and invest in our community. The confidence of our fans is our priority. With our talented roster, outstanding staff and clear vision, I am certain that we will compete at the highest level and be an organization our fans can be proud of.”