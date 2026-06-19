Bad News Hit Kawhi Leonard’s Future With The LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has been the LA Clippers for over seven years now, but his future with the team may hinge on a massive career decision in the offseason.

According to NBA insider Tim MacMahon, there is a belief around the league that Leonard will have to take a pay cut to sign an extension with the Clippers this season.

Leonard is entering the final year of his current contract with the Clippers in the 2026-2027 season. He is owed $50.3 million.

“My understanding is if there’s going to be an extension there’s going to be some legitimate negotiations,” MacMahon said in the Hoops Collective podcast. “This isn’t just, ‘can you take a little haircut?’ He’s going to have to take a pay cut, I believe, to extending with the Clippers.”

MacMahon added that the Clippers have two options for Leonard: urge him to sign a team-friendly deal or look to find a trade partner.

“So, we’ll see. I think it’s extend him with a pay cut or explore the trade market. I think those are the two real options,” he said. “And obviously with this youth movement, they’ve positioned themselves to where hey, if it’s explore the trade market, they’ve already kind of started the post-Kawhi transition despite the fact that they still have some picks that they owe.”

Kawhi Leonard Is Turning 35 Years Old

The Clippers are likely hesitant to give a long-term or lucrative deal for Leonard as he will be turning 35 years old this June.

Many teams have been monitoring the situation, such as fellow Western Conference contender Golden State Warriors, and the Miami Heat, both of which are looking to add a superstar player on their roster.

This comes amid the NBA’s investigation of alleged salary cap circumvention between the Clippers and Leonard, who is a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP.

Clippers Owner Deeply Against Trading Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has the back of Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. According to NBA insider Anthony Slater, Ballmer has been against any Leonard trade, despite inquiries from other teams, such as the Warriors.

“League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward,” he reported.

According to an ESPN report, the Warriors have been looking to get Leonard via trade since February, but Ballmer has told the Clippers’ front office that Leonard is not available.

The Clippers have made roster moves to get themselves younger, mainly by trading James Harden at the trade deadline to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland.

Leonard had a solid 2025-2026 NBA campaign, averaging ​​27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 50.5% shooting from the field to earn All-NBA Second Team honors. Yet, the Clippers lost to the Warriors in the play-in tournament to miss out on the playoffs.