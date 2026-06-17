Clippers Get No. 5 Pick Update Heading Into 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is one week away. There are many questions surrounding the top four picks, but speculation is starting to heat up for the Los Angeles Clippers at pick No. 5 as well.

Come time for the Clippers to select, the top remaining picks are guards. Los Angeles is expected to add guard depth alongside Darius Garland.

The Clippers’ pick has come down to two favorites. This includes Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. and Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, says Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“There is real momentum surrounding Brown and the Clippers with the fifth pick. With this said, multiple sources said the Clippers have yet to finalize any decision with the No. 5 pick, with Keaton Wagler also still very much in play,” the insider wrote.

“While Kingston Flemings was a player sources told ClutchPoints that the Clippers held high interest in as well, it appears as if he’s been surpassed by Brown and Flemings — the two names in play for LA with the fifth pick.”

Mikel Brown Jr.’s Rising Draft Stock

Heading into the 2026 NBA Draft, Mikel Brown Jr. has been labeled as a lottery pick from the beginning. Over the past few days, the Louisville guard’s stock has continued to rise.

Brown Jr. was gaining significant interest from the Brooklyn Nets at No. 6, and this buzz has become contagious. It’s resulted in the Clippers becoming a convincing landing spot for the guard at No. 5.

He has went through individual workouts with multiple teams set to pick in the lottery. These teams include the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz. There have been multiple other teams, says Cody Taylor of the Rookie Wire.

It’s well known throughout the NBA that a guard has to have two traits: passing and shooting.

Mikel Brown Jr. excels at both. Limited to 21 games for Louisville in 2025-26 due to a back injury, the highly coveted guard averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 41.0/34.4/84.4 shooting splits.

Clippers Receiving Trade Interest for No. 5 Pick

The Clippers appear to be committed to keeping their No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Although this remains true, Los Angeles has received trade interest for the top selection from teams around the league.

“Teams have attempted to try and trade for this pick from the Clippers, but there have been no real conversations,” said Brett Siegel.

Los Angeles is in line for a top selection in the draft, outside of the big four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, and Caleb Wilson.

Organizations have taken note of this big four scenario, making the Clippers’ pick at five even more intriguing. Naturally, the Nets seem to be a trade partner with Los Angeles, trading one pick ahead to land who they truly want.

On top of this, the Milwaukee Bucks are a potential partner for the Clippers, says NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Brown, meanwhile, had been exclusively holding 1-on-0 workouts in Orlando, which we’ve already included a somewhat surprising visit from Jon Horst and the Bucks’ front office,” the insider wrote. “Milwaukee currently holds only the No. 10 overall selection when it comes to the lottery. The Bucks will certainly need a pick higher than that to have a shot at Brown. How are they getting it?”

Mikel Brown Jr. seems to be the newest trending topic for the 2026 NBA Draft. With multiple teams showing interest, it will be interesting to see where the Louisville guard ends up.

The 2026 NBA Draft takes place on June 23 and 24.