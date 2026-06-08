Clippers Get Crucial Lottery Pick Update Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers hold the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. There are just two weeks until draft night, and the franchise is still considering all its scenarios.

There are multiple options for team owner Steve Ballmer and the Clippers with their top draft pick. Los Angeles is studying all of the top guard prospects in this year’s draft, as well as digging into potential “trade-down scenarios that could result in them accumulating more assets,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie reports.

Outside the top four prospects of BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas’s Darryn Peterson, Duke’s Cam Boozer, and North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson, this year’s draft can go in a lot of different directions. The Los Angeles Clippers own the first pick outside these top talents. This carries plenty of power and mysteriousness about what they might do.

What Options Will the Clippers Have at the No. 5 Pick?

After the top four selections, ESPN’s Bryan Woo expects a list of guards going off the board. Here are the top prospects the Clippers will be left with at No. 5:

Keaton Wagler, Illinois – The Illinois guard has the largest frame of all of the Clippers’ options. At 6-foot-5, 188 pounds, Wagler would most likely fit into Los Angeles’ shooting guard role while Darius Garland takes on the majority of the point guard role.

Wagler put together consistent scoring ability at all three levels of the court at Illinois. He averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists with 44.5/39.7/79.6 shooting splits.

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Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas – The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard was a true workhorse for Arkansas in 2025-26. Acuff Jr. was among the best at scoring in the NCAA, averaging 23.5 points per game. Acuff Jr.’s fearlessness with the ball in his hands and passing threat make him more of a point guard.

Los Angeles may look for other options given its commitment to Darius Garland as the point guard fit.

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Kingston Flemings, Houston – Listed at 6-foot-2, 183 pounds, Flemings could be the best defensive fit for NBA teams at the guard position. In his freshman season at Houston, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 47.6/38.7/84.5 shooting splits.

On top of this, Flemings’ speed is something that teams will be interested in. A lot of these top guard prospects carry the same traits, and the Houston prospect fits right in the mix.

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Clippers Interested in Michigan’s Aday Mara in Trade-Down Scenario

If the Los Angeles Clippers decide to trade down from the No. 5 pick, the franchise may pursue their replacement for Ivica Zubac after trading him at February’s deadline, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie reported.

Michigan center Aday Mara is seen as the top center prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Listed at 7-foot-3, 255 pounds, Mara has a strong rim-protecting ability. In his junior season with the national champions, the Spanish big averaged 2.6 blocks, 12.1 points, and 6.8 rebounds per game.

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Outside of a 38-year-old Brook Lopez who carries a $9.18 million club option for 2026-27, the Clippers lack center depth. Adding Aday Mara will help Los Angeles build for the future. His defensive presence is something that not all NBA teams have, which helps his draft stock rise.