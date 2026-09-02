NBA Releases Harsh Punishments to Clippers in Kawhi Leonard Scandal

The NBA has been trying to gather information on the Los Angeles Clippers‘ potential involvement with cap circumvention. Kawhi Leonard is alleged to have circumvented the cap by accepting a sponsorship with the now-defunct company Aspiration.

After months of investigating, the NBA has finally released its ruling. They have levied heavy punishments against the Clippers and Leonard for their roles in this scandal.

Full Punishments for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard revealed

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the NBA has levied the harshest punishments ever for a cap circumvention case. Los Angeles has been stripped of five first-round picks. Steve Ballmer, the owner of the team, has also been suspended, along with GM Lawrence Frank and Gillian Zucker.

As far as Leonard is concerned, he will have to repay $700,000 in restitution. His former agent, Uncle Dennis Robertson, has been banned by the NBA from all future business dealings. However, his contract will not be voided, and the trade with the Raptors will likely be completed.

According to Charania, the Clippers will forfeit their picks in the 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033 NBA Drafts. Steve Ballmer is also suspended from any team activities for a year. President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker is suspended without pay for one year. Lawrence Frank is suspended without pay for six months

This is a very steep punishment levied by the NBA. However, the Clippers would have felt it more had the NBA done this before the NBA Draft. They would not have been able to use the fifth-overall pick, which they got as part of a trade with the Pacers.

With that pick, Los Angeles selected Keaton Wagler, a guard from Illinois. With that pick, they are now in the midst of a rebuild. However, losing five future first-round picks is no small punishment. That will hamstring them from making trades for years to come.

Los Angeles is Finally Able to Move On

Now that the punishments have been levied, both the Clippers and the Raptors can move on. The trade will likely go through, meaning that Leonard will now be a member of Toronto. Gradey Dick and Brandon Ingram will now be members of LA for the upcoming season.

Leonard continues to deny any wrongdoing and released a statement proclaiming that through his new agent, Harrison Gaines.

“I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap,” the statement reads in part.

The rest of the NBA has been sent a strong message not to try to circumvent the cap under any circumstances. Any instances of doing so will be met with a stiff punishment, and that’s what the Clippers have. Leonard will not face a suspension for his involvement, however.