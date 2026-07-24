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Clippers Not Ruling Out Trading Key Player They Just Traded For

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: Bennedict Mathurin #9 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts after the play in the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Collier/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers made the decision to trade for Bennedict Mathurin at the trade deadline. He was part of the package that the Pacers sent over in exchange for Ivica Zubac. LA also received Isaiah Jackson and two first-round picks, including one that ended up being the fifth pick.

Los Angeles used that pick to draft Keaton Wagler. Mathurin was an expiring contract when he was sent to LA, as his rookie contract is up. The Clippers have yet to come to a deal to re-sign him, despite the fact that he was the player who was the centerpiece of the trade.

Insider Marc Stein has an update on the situation.

GettyLos Angeles Clippers forward Bennedict Maturin drives the ball in a game. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Clippers Want to Re-Sign Bennedict Mathurin, Not Ruling Out Sign-and-Trade

On The Stein Line, Stein reports that the preferred outcome for the Clippers is to re-sign Mathurin. He was a solid player for them once the trade happened. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. However, his 3-point shooting fell off a cliff, as he shot just 20.7 percent from beyond the arc.

That poor 3-point shooting is also why the Clippers are considering a sign-and-trade that would send him somewhere else. That would be the last resort decision for the Clippers, as they are in need of young guys who can score. Mathurin has played in big games, too.

Mathurin was able to be a scorer for the Pacers off the bench when they made the NBA Finals in 2025. However, his inability to move the ball and his so-so defense made him expendable. He is still just 24-years old, so he has time to improve his game.

If Mathurin doesn’t sign a long-term deal with the Clippers, he could sign a qualifying offer for $8.8 million and become an unrestricted free agent next season. That would afford him the opportunity to sign wherever he wants, although he might not like the deals available.

GettyLos Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin dunks the ball in a game. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Would be Wise to Keep Bennedict Mathurin

It would be smart to keep Mathurin on the roster. That’s especially true if the Kawhi Leonard trade goes through, as that would open up a spot at the small forward position to start. Right now, that trade is on hold as the NBA continues its investigation into the Aspiration scandal.

If they let Mathruin go, Rui Hachimura would likely step into the starting role. However, they would still be void of a viable backup forward. At the very least, they could invest a season to try to develop the skills of a young player in a season that likely won’t amount to much.

Last season, the Clippers had the 11th-best offense in the league. That number will drop significantly next season, and it would drop even more if Mathurin were not to be on the roster. At the very least, he’s proven that he can put the ball in the basket.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Clippers Not Ruling Out Trading Key Player They Just Traded For

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