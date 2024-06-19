Clippers Star Paul George Predicted to Sign $150 Million Contract With Rare Clause

Despite another season of disappointment for the Los Angeles Clippers, one that ended in a first-round ouster at the hands of the Mavericks in the playoffs, marking five seasons of anti-climactic endings in L.A. since the arrival of Paul George in Clipperland, George is still going into the 2024 offseason as the hottest property on the NBA free-agent market.

The reasons are obvious. Despite a paltry playoff record—he’s never reached the NBA Finals—George is an uber-talented, multifaceted wing in a league that almost requires uber-talented, multifaceted wings to win championships.

George is 34, but averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this year, with 1.5 steals, a 47.1% shooting percentage and 41.3% from the 3-point line. More important: He’s still a 6-foot-8 ballhandler who can defend.

That’s going to get him paid. At ESPN, where George is the No. 2 free agent on the board, former general manager Bobby Marks predicts George will warrant a three-year, $150 million contract after opting out of the final year of his current deal, which is worth $49 million.

Clippers Eager to Keep Core in Place

It’s a lot to pay an aging veteran whose numbers are still All-Star-worthy, but who has had trouble staying healthy (he played just 189 games in his first four years with the Clippers before playing 74 last year) and who has not shown much by way of leadership.

But the Clippers may be painted into a corner on George, as the move into a new arena next season and are eager to remain competitive. Marks sees George getting a coveted no-trade clause, which would allow him to pick his destination if he and the Clippers wanted to part ways in the future.

Otherwise, he sees George getting the same deal as oft-injured teammate Kawhi Leonard.

“This is the same contract Kawhi Leonard signed in January but with a caveat, a full no-trade clause,” Marks wrote. “Instead of including a fourth season, the no-trade clause is a compromise. It is available only if George is a free agent, and he would join Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal as the only players to possess full no-trade clauses. The Clippers can point to the three-year, $150 million extension Leonard signed in January as the standard under this new collective bargaining agreement.”

Paul George Could Get $210 Million Offer

The problem for the Clippers could be the aggressive stance expected to be taken by the Sixers, who could offer Paul George a full max deal and team him up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia. Considering the underwhelming performance of the Clippers in the last five years, it might be tempting to George to bolt L.A. and head to Philly with a chance at being the wing glue between the two Sixer stars.

The Clippers want him to take the three-year, $150 million Leonard deal, significantly less than the four-year, $220 million max deal George could warrant. The Sixers could swoop in with a four-year offer of about $210 million.

That makes the Sixers look pretty good, no?

But then, Southern California is home for George, and he is likely set on returning to the Clippers, even if it might be less than he’d get elsewhere. In the final analysis, George is likely to pick staying home over traveling East, and the Clippers would then nudge him into a bit of a discount.