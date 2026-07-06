Los Angeles Clippers Get Good News on Peyton Watson Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers still have a difficult path to Peyton Watson, but it no longer looks like a closed door.

The Denver Nuggets intend to match offers for Watson when the NBA moratorium lifts on July 6, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. That would normally be bad news for a team trying to chase a restricted free agent. The encouraging part for the Clippers is that Amick also reported Denver is open to a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old forward, while Los Angeles has shown “legitimate interest” in Watson.

That matters because the Clippers do not need Denver to lose interest in Watson entirely. They need Denver to reach a price point — or a trade scenario — that makes keeping Watson more complicated than simply matching an offer sheet.

Watson is one of the more interesting restricted free agents left on the board because his breakout season fits exactly the kind of player Los Angeles should be hunting: young, athletic, long and capable of defending multiple positions.

He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 54 games for the Nuggets last season, according to Basketball Reference. He also started 40 games and logged 29.6 minutes per night, a major jump from his earlier developmental role in Denver.

For the Clippers, the appeal is obvious. Los Angeles has been reshaping its roster after moving Kawhi Leonard, and Watson would give the franchise a young two-way forward who can grow with its next core rather than simply patching a short-term hole.

Clippers Have a Real Path to Peyton Watson

The Nuggets still control the board because Watson is a restricted free agent. If he signs an offer sheet, Denver can match it and keep him.

That is the hard part for the Clippers.

The good news is that restricted free agency is not only about matching rights. It is also about pressure. If the Clippers are aggressive enough with an offer sheet or can build a sign-and-trade package Denver finds useful, Watson’s situation becomes more than a simple yes-or-no decision for the Nuggets.

Amick reported that only the Brooklyn Nets and Clippers have the salary-cap space to submit the kind of offer sheet Watson wants. That is important because it narrows the list of teams that can actually force Denver into a meaningful decision.

The Clippers are not just another team watching from the outside. They are one of the few teams positioned to make this uncomfortable for Denver.

That does not mean Watson is likely to end up in Los Angeles. It means the Clippers have enough flexibility to make the Nuggets think.

Why Watson Fits the Clippers’ Reset

Watson would not be a small swing for the Clippers. He is young enough to fit a retooling roster and developed enough to help immediately.

At 6-foot-8 with defensive range, Watson gives Los Angeles the kind of wing profile teams spend years trying to find. He is not just a theoretical athlete anymore, either. Last season was the first time he consistently translated his tools into production.

The most encouraging stretch came when Nikola Jokic was out of the lineup. Watson took on more responsibility and showed he could do more than finish plays around Denver’s stars. He flashed scoring, defensive playmaking and improved shooting, giving the Nuggets a glimpse of why he was a first-round pick in 2022.

That is why Denver wants to keep him.

It is also why the Clippers should be interested.

Los Angeles needs athleticism, defensive range and players who can survive in playoff matchups. Watson checks those boxes better than most remaining free agents. He also gives the Clippers a younger option than the veteran-heavy paths that have defined much of the franchise’s recent team-building.

Nuggets Still Hold the Biggest Advantage

The Clippers’ good news comes with an obvious warning: Denver still has the strongest hand.

The Nuggets’ preference is to retain Watson, according to Amick. If Denver is willing to pay, Los Angeles can do everything right and still watch Watson remain in a Nuggets uniform.

That is why the sign-and-trade detail is the most important part of the report from the Clippers’ perspective. If Denver were flatly opposed to that route, Los Angeles would likely need to overpay on an offer sheet and hope the Nuggets blinked.

Instead, there appears to be at least some room for discussion.

That is not the same as a clear runway. Denver would need a reason to cooperate, and the Nuggets are not likely to help a Western Conference team add a young wing without getting real value back. The Clippers would also have to decide how much of their flexibility they are willing to spend on Watson while other roster needs remain.

Still, this is the kind of opening worth monitoring.

For a Clippers team trying to get younger and more athletic without bottoming out, Watson is the right kind of target. The Nuggets may still be the favorites to keep him, but Los Angeles has received the first piece of good news it needed: Denver’s stance is not completely inflexible.

That gives the Clippers a chance.