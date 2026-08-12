Russell Westbrook Receives Retirement Message From Former Los Angeles Team

Russell Westbrook retired on Wednesday following a momentous 18-year career in the NBA. Throughout his career, he played with seven different teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, which was the first organization to deliver a message to Westbrook on his retirement.

In a social media post, the Clippers thanked Westbrook for his services to the team. The organization also congratulated him on his retirement.

“Congrats on retirement, Russ! We’re honored to be part of your legendary career ❤️💙,” the Clippers wrote on social media.

Russell Westbrook’s Los Angeles Clippers Career

Westbrook, a Los Angeles native, played two seasons for the Clippers from 2023 to 2024. He joined the team in February 2023 after a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz.

He played 89 total regular-season and playoff games and averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game. He provided high energy and leadership throughout his stay, where he became teammates with two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Westbrook voluntarily moved to the bench to help stabilize the second unit after the Clippers acquired James Harden, who was also his former teammate in Oklahoma City and Houston.

His most notable performances came in the playoffs. In the 2023 Western Conference playoffs’ opening round, Westbrook led the Clippers with averages of 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists over five games against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite Westbrook’s high-effort performances, which included a 37-point game, the shorthanded Clippers lost the series 4-1 to the Suns, led by his former teammate Kevin Durant, after injuries sidelined Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, leaving Westbrook the lone offensive machine in the team.

Westbrook left the Clippers on July 18, 2024, when he was traded to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Kris Dunn. Utah then bought out his contract, allowing him to sign as a free agent with the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook won the NBA MVP in 2017 when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and became a nine-time All-Star. He is also the league’s all-time leader in career triple-doubles.

Westbrook is also a nine-time All-NBA Team selection, including two First Team nods.

He played with seven different teams such as the Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings.

In his final season in the NBA with the Kings, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, providing stability to the team throughout the season.

How Russell Westbrook Announced His Retirement

Russell Westbrook announced his decision via a video he posted on social media.

The video is him walking down a panorama of memory lane, while his story is being narrated y popular actor Michael B. Jordan.

“Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over,” he captioned on his social media accounts.

Westbrook is expected to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame soon and perhaps see his jersey retired in Oklahoma City, where his name first flourished.