Clippers Shockingly Pass on Darius Acuff for Combine Riser in NBA Mock Draft

The return from the Los Angeles Clippers’ Ivica Zubac trade came with some great luck. Although the 2026 first-round pick in the deal was protected, the Indiana Pacers didn’t get within the top four.

Now, the fifth-overall pick belongs to the Clippers. Before the NBA Draft combine in Chicago last week, the Clippers’ most popular projected pick was the star guard out of Arkansas, Darius Acuff.

But after a few days of Combine action, Yahoo Sports Senior NBA Analyst Kevin O’Connor believes that the Arizona freshman Brayden Burries has played his way into the top five. Suddenly, that’s who the Clippers could be targeting if O’Connor’s projection is accurate.

Brayden Burries Had A Big Week

“Burries would perfectly complement Garland since he’s a physical player who rebounds like a forward and competes hard on defense. But he’s also a versatile scorer who can use manipulation and skill rather than explosiveness to get where he wants on the floor. Burries arrived at Arizona as a top-10 recruit, started slowly and then erupted once conference play began, helping lead his team to the Final Four. NBA teams are now working to figure out where he stacks up among this loaded class of guards, and right now Burries appears to be trending way up.”

According to O’Connor, multiple executives have “spotlighted” Burries as one of the biggest risers recently. Most mock draft projections suggested the freshman guard could fall just outside of the top 10. A strong week in Chicago changed the narrative momentarily.

During his lone season playing in the Big 12, Burries started all 39 games he played. Seeing the court for 29.8 minutes per game, Burries shot 49.1% from the field, averaging 16.1 points per game. From three, he attempted 4.6 shots per game, knocking down 39.1% of his threes.

Beyond his scoring, Burries came down with 4.9 rebounds per game and produced 2.4 assists per game. He also came up with 1.5 steals per game on defense as well.

Prior to the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Clippers might’ve found themselves shopping the No. 5 pick if they had it earlier. Before the 2026 trade deadline, LA’s front office had a different philosophy.

Although Kawhi Leonard is still in the picture, the Clippers started looking towards the future. Finding a solid blend of young talent, along with “win-now” type of players, has been the goal. There’s no guarantee the Clippers keep their pick, but all signs are pointing to them using it.

In this case, Burries could be a legitimate option.