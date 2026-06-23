LA Clippers Look To Sign DeMar DeRozan After Potential Kings Exit

The LA Clippers have their eyes set on a former All-Star in the offseason, as DeMar DeRozan could be working on an exit from the Sacramento Kings.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Clippers are waiting in the wings to sign DeRozan once he is waived by the Kings. The Kings plan to waive and stretch DeRozan’s expiring contract, which means he would get paid his remaining guaranteed $10 million salary across the next three years.

“In the midst of a rebuild and over the first apron, barring an unexpected trade, the Sacramento Kings are expected to waive-and-stretch forward DeMar DeRozan, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto reported.

“DeRozan’s $25.74 million expiring contract is only guaranteed for $10 million, which can be stretched over the next three seasons. Should DeRozan enter free agency as expected, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to have interest in the California native, HoopsHype has learned.”

DeMar DeRozan Shows He Still Has A Lot Left In His Tank With The Kings

DeRozan was the second-best scorer in the past season for the Kings, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field.

That was still solid production from DeRozan, who is 36 years old and in the tail end of his career.

If he gets signed by the Clippers, DeRozan would join Kawhi Leonard, who has been the leader of the team over the past seven seasons.

Notably, DeRozan and Leonard were traded for each other in 2019. In the blockbuster deal, Leonard was sent to the Toronto Raptors, where he led the team to the NBA championship, while DeRozan went to the San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan would also be playing in Los Angeles, his hometown, for the first time in his career.

However, signing DeRozan would contradict their recent roster moves, including their trade deadline deal to get Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers for James Harden, which significantly allowed them to get younger.

DeMar DeRozan Speaks On Time With The Sacramento Kings

DeMar DeRozan joined the Kings in July 2024 via a three-year sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls. The Kings have not reached the playoffs during his tenure in Sacramento, often hovering at the bottom of the Western Conference.

It did not bother DeRozan, though, as he remained productive, despite his age, becoming one of the leaders of the Kings.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season, DeRozan spoke about his time with Sacramento, which he got honest about.

“I’ll take this over a lot of stuff that I went through in my life,” he said, acknowledging the struggles the Kings went through. “Nobody wants to be in the position that we’re in, but you still have to be professional at the end of the day.”

His next contract could be his last in his career, having been in the NBA for 17 years.

If he were with the Clippers, he would get another shot at contending for a title alongside proven veterans and some promising young players.