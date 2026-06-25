LA Clippers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday evening, Themus Fulks did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

That said, he is coming off a very strong season where he had averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% form the field and 39.2% from three-point range in 33 games for UCF.

Clippers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

According to UCF Men’s Hoops, Fulks is now signing with the LA Clippers.

They wrote: “Uno is headed to the Clippers ✍️”

In addition to UCF, Fulks also had stops with South Carolina State, Louisiana and Milwaukee over five seasons of college basketball.