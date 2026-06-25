Hi, Subscriber

LA Clippers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Tyronn Lue of the LA Clippers speaks with the press during LA Clippers media day at Honey Training Center on September 26, 2022 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, Themus Fulks did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

That said, he is coming off a very strong season where he had averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% form the field and 39.2% from three-point range in 33 games for UCF.

Clippers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

GettyThemus Fulks #1 of the UCF Knights dribbles the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to UCF Men’s Hoops, Fulks is now signing with the LA Clippers.

They wrote: “Uno is headed to the Clippers ✍️”

In addition to UCF, Fulks also had stops with South Carolina State, Louisiana and Milwaukee over five seasons of college basketball.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

LA Clippers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x