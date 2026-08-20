Tracy McGrady Makes Bold Ben Simmons Statement Amid NBA Return Rumors

One of the most surprising headlines over the past week is Ben Simmons reportedly looking to make an NBA return. Simmons seemingly hyped his potential comeback with a post on social media.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears then reported that Simmons will have no restrictions at a private training camp for Australia’s men’s national team this week. Multiple teams are interested in the three-time All-Star, who didn’t play a single game last season.

However, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line relayed on his recent live stream that interested teams are not giving a guaranteed spot to Simmons. They want to see if the 30-year-old playmaker is healthy and capable of contributing.

Tracy McGrady Shows Support for Ben Simmons

Amid speculation of his potential return to the NBA, Ben Simmons didn’t get a lot of positive reactions from fans online due to his history.

However, Simmons received support from Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady, who delivered a bold statement about the Australian star on a recent episode of his Cousins podcast with Vince Carter.

“I was a fan of Big Ben Simmons,” McGrady said. “That dude was really good, man. When he had his head right, when he was confident, he was an All-Star. He was really f*cking good on that basketball court. You could tell he just had a natural feel, and he didn’t even have to score for me to say he was good. I just saw talent and knew that this kid can have an impact, whether it’s offensively, defensively, transition.”

The two-time scoring champ added, “I think he will benefit if he could come back now in today’s game and just play that point forward. I think he would be an asset to a team.”

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McGrady also urged Simmons to just have fun if he ends up signing with a team for next season.

No specific teams have been mentioned in terms of who might sign Simmons, but he can play point forward.

Minnesota Timberwolves Told to Avoid Ben Simmons

One of the teams with an obvious need for what Ben Simmons can bring to the table is the Minnesota Timberwolves. They traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid this summer, and they are looking for a capable player to start at power forward.

While Simmons doesn’t have Randle’s scoring and shooting, he’s a playmaker and could feed the ball to Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

However, La Velle E. Neal III of The Minnesota Star Tribune urged the Timberwolves to stay away from Simmons.

“Simmons has been limited by back issues going back to 2022 when he was with the Nets,” Neal wrote. “He didn’t play at all last year. While he has reportedly regained his athleticism, it’s unclear how many minutes he’ll be able to log.”

It’s a valid concern, especially for someone like Simmons, who had undergone two back surgeries over the past four years.