Hi, Subscriber

Recent Los Angeles Lakers Guard And 11-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo at midcourt before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a season where he did not appear in an NBA game.

The former Colorado star had a brief stint overseas.

Dinwiddie last played in the NBA during the 2024-25 season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

He finished that year with averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range in 79 games (30 starts).

GettySpencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Dallas Mavericks embraces Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

It’s worth noting that as of July 20, Dinwiddie is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a good option for a team in need of guard depth.

ESPN’s Shams Charania had written (on October 16, 2025): “The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. Dinwiddie, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed a one-year deal with the Hornets in July free agency. Charlotte had to release a guaranteed salary ahead of season opener next week.”

Looking At Dinwiddie

GettySpencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Brooklyn Nets stands on the court during a break in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dinwiddie was the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Following Detroit, Dinwiddie broke out into a very reliable guard during his time on the Brooklyn Nets.

In 2020, the 33-year-old had averages of 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field in 64 games (49 starts).

GettySpencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

After his five years on the Nets, Dinwiddie then had stints with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks (before a brief return to Brooklyn).

He also spent part of the 2023-24 season with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time in Los Angeles, Dinwiddie had averages of 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.9% from three-point range in 28 games (four starts).

GettySpencer Dinwiddie #26 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 25, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

After the Lakers, Dinwiddie signed with the Mavs where he last played.

He has appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (and helped the Mavs reach the 2022 Western Conference finals).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Recent Los Angeles Lakers Guard And 11-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x