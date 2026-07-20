Recent Los Angeles Lakers Guard And 11-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent

Spencer Dinwiddie is coming off a season where he did not appear in an NBA game.

The former Colorado star had a brief stint overseas.

Dinwiddie last played in the NBA during the 2024-25 season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

He finished that year with averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.4% from three-point range in 79 games (30 starts).

It’s worth noting that as of July 20, Dinwiddie is still a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

He could be a good option for a team in need of guard depth.

ESPN’s Shams Charania had written (on October 16, 2025): “The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Spencer Dinwiddie, sources tell ESPN. Dinwiddie, an 11-year NBA veteran, signed a one-year deal with the Hornets in July free agency. Charlotte had to release a guaranteed salary ahead of season opener next week.”

Looking At Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie was the 38th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Following Detroit, Dinwiddie broke out into a very reliable guard during his time on the Brooklyn Nets.

In 2020, the 33-year-old had averages of 20.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field in 64 games (49 starts).

After his five years on the Nets, Dinwiddie then had stints with the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks (before a brief return to Brooklyn).

He also spent part of the 2023-24 season with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

During his time in Los Angeles, Dinwiddie had averages of 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 38.9% from three-point range in 28 games (four starts).

After the Lakers, Dinwiddie signed with the Mavs where he last played.

He has appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (and helped the Mavs reach the 2022 Western Conference finals).