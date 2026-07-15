2-Time Los Angeles Lakers Champion Makes Bold Pitch To Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is coming off a season where he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks (via the Golden State Warriors).

He finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 36 games (14 starts).

As of July 15, Kuminga is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 29): “The Atlanta Hawks are declining Jonathan Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option, making him a free agent, sources tell ESPN.”

Lakers Champion Makes Pitch To Kuminga

Recently, former Lakers player Mychal Thompson urged Kuminga to join the franchise (via ESPN Los Angeles).

Thompson: “I wish I had Jonathan Kuminga’s phone number… He needs to sign with the Lakers. Talk about a great opportunity for him. He’d come in as a starter… Play on a high-profile team like the Lakers, everybody around the league is gonna see you… This will set him up for his future… I don’t know what’s taken him so long.”

Looking At Kuminga

Kuminga was the 7th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with Golden State.

During his rookie year, Kuminga helped the franchise win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Kuminga is one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the market.

The 23-year-old has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range in 294 games.

He has also appeared in 40 NBA playoff games (four starts).

On Tuesday, Charania reported that the Lakers are signing Ziaire Williams.

Charania wrote: “Lakers reach a deal with Williams and CAA Co-Head of Basketball Aaron Mintz to address their wing depth — and LA continues to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward, sources tell ESPN. Williams averaged 10.2 points and 22.9 minutes for the Nets last season and enters his sixth campaign.”