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2-Time Los Angeles Lakers Champion Makes Bold Pitch To Jonathan Kuminga

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 01: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on March 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jonathan Kuminga is coming off a season where he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks (via the Golden State Warriors).

He finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range in 36 games (14 starts).

As of July 15, Kuminga is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 29): “The Atlanta Hawks are declining Jonathan Kuminga’s $24.3 million team option, making him a free agent, sources tell ESPN.”

Lakers Champion Makes Pitch To Kuminga

GettyMychal Thompson #43 of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs a rebound during an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California in 1987.

Recently, former Lakers player Mychal Thompson urged Kuminga to join the franchise (via ESPN Los Angeles).

Thompson: “I wish I had Jonathan Kuminga’s phone number… He needs to sign with the Lakers. Talk about a great opportunity for him. He’d come in as a starter… Play on a high-profile team like the Lakers, everybody around the league is gonna see you… This will set him up for his future… I don’t know what’s taken him so long.”

Looking At Kuminga

GettyJonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City.

Kuminga was the 7th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his career with Golden State.

During his rookie year, Kuminga helped the franchise win the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

GettyThe Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Kuminga is one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the market.

The 23-year-old has career averages of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range in 294 games.

He has also appeared in 40 NBA playoff games (four starts).

On Tuesday, Charania reported that the Lakers are signing Ziaire Williams.

Charania wrote: “Lakers reach a deal with Williams and CAA Co-Head of Basketball Aaron Mintz to address their wing depth — and LA continues to strongly pursue Jonathan Kuminga as a potential starting forward, sources tell ESPN. Williams averaged 10.2 points and 22.9 minutes for the Nets last season and enters his sixth campaign.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2-Time Los Angeles Lakers Champion Makes Bold Pitch To Jonathan Kuminga

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