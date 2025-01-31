3-Team Trade Proposal Pairs Lakers’ Anthony Davis With Explosive Rim-Runner

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with a string of big men in recent weeks. The Feb. 6 trade deadline is fast approaching. Rob Pelinka is expected to make at least one more move following the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Andy Bailey proposed a three-team deal that would send Nicolas Claxton to Los Angeles. The trade proposal looks like this:

Lakers get: Nicolas Claxton, Simone Fontecchio

Nets get: Tim Hardaway Jr., Gabe Vincent and a 2030 first-round pick from the Lakers

Detroit Pistons get: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2030 second-round pick from Brooklyn

“The idea of a backline defense that includes both Claxton and AD is borderline terrifying. It could frustrate both slashers like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams and interior bruisers like Nikola Jokić,” Bailey explained. “The drawback, of course, is that this deal unloads four players for two. One (Rui Hachimura) has started plenty of games in L.A. and another (Jarred Vanderbilt) could theoretically check some of the center boxes AD wants checked.”

Adding Claxton would be a strong move for the Lakers. He would likely fill the role Dwight Howard filled during the franchise’s run to the 2020 championship. Claxton is currently earning an average of $24.2 million per year, having signed a four-year $97 million deal last summer. The upside of his contract is that it decreases in value year-on-year.

Davis Has Told the Lakers to Get Another Big Man

Throughout his career, Anthony Davis has consistently maintained that he enjoys playing as a power forward. He thrives when featured in a double-big lineup as it unleashes his aggression on both sides of the floor.

During a Jan. 24 interview with ESPN’s Shams Charania, Davis applied some pressure to the Lakers front office.

“I think we need another big,” Davis told Charania. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the 5 and I’m at the 4.”

A pairing of Davis and Claxton would ensure the Lakers are a fearsome defensive unit. Both are elite shot-blockers and having Davis rotating over as a rim-deterrent would force teams into difficult decisions.

Lakers Expected to be Smart At Trade Deadline

According to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy On Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Lakers are expected to approach the trade deadline with caution. As such, Rob Pelinka will only make a deal if it unequivocally improves the current roster.

“They’re not looking to make a move just to make a move,” The GM told Deveney. “They were willing to do that with Russell but here and now, they’re only going to do something if it makes them obviously better. There’s not a lot on the market that makes them better.”

The Lakers have multiple tradable assets. Those range from future draft picks to high-upside talents such as Jarred Vanderbilt and Hachimura. If the front office could package some of those assets into a deal for someone like Claxton, JJ Redick’s team could be vastly improved.

If Pelinka and the front office choose to stand pat, then we may see a busy summer in Los Angeles. Either way, the current roster will likely look significantly different by the end of 2025.