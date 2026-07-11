3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

On Friday, the Utah Jazz officially announced the news that they had signed Jaxson Hayes.

The former Texas star is coming off a year where he had averages of 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 75.6% from the field in 66 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Jazz wrote (via X): “Welcome to Utah, Jaxson 🏔️”

Looking At Hayes

Hayes was the 8th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He had spent the first four seasons of his pro career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

In 2022, he played a career-high 20 minutes per game (and averaged 9.3 points while shooting 61.6% from the field) for New Orleans.

Hayes had spent the last three seasons playing for the Lakers.

His career averages are 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.5% from the field in 433 games.

The 26-year-old has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (10 starts).