LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
GettyJaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers before a season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
In 2022, he played a career-high 20 minutes per game (and averaged 9.3 points while shooting 61.6% from the field) for New Orleans.
GettyJaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Hayes had spent the last three seasons playing for the Lakers.
His career averages are 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.5% from the field in 433 games.
The 26-year-old has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (10 starts).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday, the Utah Jazz officially announced the news that they had signed Jaxson Hayes.The former Texas star is coming off a year where he had averages of 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 75.6% from the field in 66 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.The Jazz wrote (via X): “Welcome to […]
3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team