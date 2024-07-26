Proposed 5-Team Trade Sees Lakers Land $45 Million Guard for Reddish, Russell

Bruce Brown’s name has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for over a year now, and a wild new five-team trade proposal would finally get the versatile veteran to L.A.

Currently in the final year of his two-year, $45 million contract, Brown won an NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Pascal Siakam deal in January of 2024. Brown’s versatility — he can play both guard positions as well as small forward — is something the Lakers could use.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints put together a trade scenario in which the Lakers, Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets all swapped players. In Siegel’s proposal, the Lakers would give up guard D’Angelo Russell, forward/center Christian Wood and forward Cam Reddish, in addition to future draft picks. In return, they would get Brown.

Let’s take a closer look at the specifics of what this particular proposed trade entails.

5-Team Trade Proposal Sends Bruce Brown to Lakers, D’Angelo Russell to Orlando Magic

Here’s the complete trade Siegel proposed, the teams involved and what each team would get out of it all:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: G/F Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors receive: F PJ Tucker, G Bones Hyland, F Caleb Houstan, Lakers 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

Los Angeles Clippers receive: F Dorian Finney-Smith, F/C Christian Wood

Orlando Magic receive: G D’Angelo Russell

Brooklyn Nets receive: G Cole Anthony, F Cam Reddish, Orlando’s 2025 2nd Round Pick, Lakers’ 2027 2nd Round Pick, Clippers’ 2030 2nd Round Pick

NBA trades involving five different teams are rare, but they do happen. “As crazy as this trade looks, it actually gives all five teams exactly what they need this offseason,” Siegel noted.

For the Lakers, that’s a stronger supporting cast behind superstar LeBron James.

ClutchPoints also reported on July 22 that the Lakers “showed interest in Brown last season.” That interest doesn’t appear to have changed. “Los Angeles maintains interest in him this offseason,” Siegel wrote. “Which is why he could be the one player that makes the most sense for them as it pertains to making a championship run right now in LeBron James’ final seasons.”

Lakers Looking to Capitalize on Finals Years With Superstar LeBron James

James and the Lakers last took home an NBA championship in 2020, when they beat the Miami Heat in six games. Since then, L.A. has been booted from the first round of the playoffs two of the last three years, including this year, when the team fell to the Nuggets.

James, 39, is still playing lights out (he averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds in 71 games last year). Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on June 24 that the Lakers were looking to bring the superstar back for a maximum of three more seasons, if possible.

Considering the Lakers also drafted LeBron’s son, Bronny James, in the second round of the NBA draft this year, it seems clear James is sticking around for the foreseeable future. Adding a player such as Brown would be another way for the team to get better around James. In 67 games last year, Brown put up 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.1% from the field.

“Brown was instrumental in the Denver Nuggets’ success during their title run in 2023, and he would fill a lot of gaps as a two-way player who can provide a spark that the Lakers haven’t had in their lineups,” Siegel noted. “The best part about this five-team hypothetical deal is that the Lakers could add Brown while moving off of bad contracts.”

Wood has a cap hit over $3 million this coming season, while Russell’s is $18.7 million and Reddish is due $2.5 million. The hypothetical trade would provide more cap relief for L.A., but trades like this are always extreme long shots.