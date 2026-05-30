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7-Time NBA Champion Sends Warning To Lakers On Austin Reaves

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts for a LA Clippers foul during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

At the start of July, Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves will become a free agent.

After showing plenty of consistency with the Lakers over the years, Reaves is viewed as one of the top free agents in the NBA. While most believe the Lakers will retain Reaves, a former champion with the franchise, Robert Horry sends a warning on that belief.

The 16-year NBA forward made it clear that nothing is guaranteed on the Reaves front for the Lakers.

7-Time NBA Champion Sends Warning To Lakers On Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 01: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

“I think with Reaves, he has to do what is best for him,” Horry said on ESPN LA.

“Sometimes fans forget that. We want him to stay, but at the end of the day, his life. He has to do what is best for him. Let’s say some team is going to offer you $180 million, and the Lakers are going to offer you $120 million. That is 40 million dollars.”

Horry joked that off-court endorsements won’t make up for the pay cut he takes in the hypothetical scenario.

“He has to make up that $40 million. I love AR. At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you,” Horry finished.

Robert Horry’s History With The Lakers

GettyRobert Horry looks up at the ball against the Houston Rockets.

Out of 16 years, Horry spent seven with the Lakers. He played there from 1996 to 2002. Times have certainly changed since then, but the business is similar.

NBA front offices want to save money, and players have to get greedy when they can to maximize their earnings while they are around for a short period of time.

Horry saw the court for 448 games with the Lakers. He posted averages of 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The Lakers made the playoffs each year, leaving Horry to see 100 postseason games with LA.

The former forward played through the Lakers’ three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

Austin Reaves’ Lakers Career

Austin Reaves

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks onduring the first half of a game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on March 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Reaves entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Oklahoma in 2021.

He spent the first five years of his career with the team. Over the past two seasons, Reaves has averaged at least 20 points per game.

In 2025-2026, Reaves appeared in 51 games. He averaged 23.3 points (49.0% FG, 36.0% 3PPT), 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

The Lakers have an advantage, being the team that believed in him from the jump. Plus, Luka Doncic has grown close with Reaves since he arrived from the Dallas Mavericks.

To Horry’s point—at the end of the day—Reaves would be wise to take the highest deal possible. There will be enough suitors to drive up the market price on the star guard.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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