At the start of July, Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves will become a free agent.

After showing plenty of consistency with the Lakers over the years, Reaves is viewed as one of the top free agents in the NBA. While most believe the Lakers will retain Reaves, a former champion with the franchise, Robert Horry sends a warning on that belief.

The 16-year NBA forward made it clear that nothing is guaranteed on the Reaves front for the Lakers.

7-Time NBA Champion Sends Warning To Lakers On Austin Reaves

“I think with Reaves, he has to do what is best for him,” Horry said on ESPN LA.

“Sometimes fans forget that. We want him to stay, but at the end of the day, his life. He has to do what is best for him. Let’s say some team is going to offer you $180 million, and the Lakers are going to offer you $120 million. That is 40 million dollars.”

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Horry joked that off-court endorsements won’t make up for the pay cut he takes in the hypothetical scenario.

“He has to make up that $40 million. I love AR. At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you,” Horry finished.

Robert Horry’s History With The Lakers

Out of 16 years, Horry spent seven with the Lakers. He played there from 1996 to 2002. Times have certainly changed since then, but the business is similar.

NBA front offices want to save money, and players have to get greedy when they can to maximize their earnings while they are around for a short period of time.

Horry saw the court for 448 games with the Lakers. He posted averages of 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The Lakers made the playoffs each year, leaving Horry to see 100 postseason games with LA.

The former forward played through the Lakers’ three-peat from 2000 to 2002.

Austin Reaves’ Lakers Career

Reaves entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect out of Oklahoma in 2021.

He spent the first five years of his career with the team. Over the past two seasons, Reaves has averaged at least 20 points per game.

In 2025-2026, Reaves appeared in 51 games. He averaged 23.3 points (49.0% FG, 36.0% 3PPT), 5.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

The Lakers have an advantage, being the team that believed in him from the jump. Plus, Luka Doncic has grown close with Reaves since he arrived from the Dallas Mavericks.

To Horry’s point—at the end of the day—Reaves would be wise to take the highest deal possible. There will be enough suitors to drive up the market price on the star guard.