Lakers Draft Pick Ends Summer League with Major Two-Way Statement

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their NBA Summer League campaign on Saturday with a 92-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Lakers narrowly missed out on the tournament finals, they finished their Las Vegas schedule with a 4-1 record and used the summer to evaluate several promising young players.

One of the biggest positives was second-year forward Adou Thiero, who capped off an impressive Summer League by once again showcasing the two-way potential that has the organization excited.

Lakers Forward Adou Thiero Caps Impressive Summer League on a High

Thiero finished with 18 points in 26 minutes, shooting a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, 1-of-1 from three-point range, and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

The 22-year-old also recorded 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals, impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

His performance featured several highlight-worthy transition dunks, the kind of explosive athletic plays that are quickly becoming his trademark.

Across seven Summer League appearances, including two games in the California Classic and five in Las Vegas, Thiero averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 48.5% from the field.

He opened Summer League just as strongly as he finished it.

In a July 10 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Thiero poured in 20 points while delivering four of his trademark high-flying dunks, including a spectacular breakaway windmill slam in the second quarter.

He also added four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes, posted a team-best plus-13, and did not commit a turnover.

“I can use my athleticism better to finish plays, because at this level, everybody is either athletic or everybody has IQ,” Thiero said earlier in Summer League.

“Everybody is here for a reason. So now I got to understand when to use my athleticism and when to play off, too and play a little bit more slowly. That’s what I’m just figuring out and getting those reps on everything.”

Injuries No Longer Slowing Thiero’s Development

Thiero’s encouraging Summer League comes after an injury-disrupted first professional season.

The 22-year-old missed the entire 2025 Summer League after suffering a knee injury at Arkansas that ultimately required surgery and delayed the beginning of his rookie campaign.

He later dealt with an MCL sprain, further limiting his opportunities to establish himself in the Lakers’ rotation.

Instead, much of his development came with the South Bay Lakers, where he steadily grew in confidence and expanded his all-around game.

“I feel like I was capable of doing this,” Thiero said following the Thunder win. “It’s not different from things I was doing in the G League last year.”

“I feel like I got real comfortable in the G League, how to play and everything and just took that break and still trying to get back to healthy and everything and finally getting to go out and play. I feel like I sped myself up a little bit and now I’m slowing down and letting the game come to me.”

Across 10 G League appearances last season, Thiero averaged 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 block while shooting an efficient 60.4% from the field.

While his elite athleticism drew most of the attention, he also showed encouraging progress as a perimeter shooter, knocking down 10 of his 20 three-point attempts and hinting at the potential to become a reliable two-way wing.

Summer League has only strengthened that belief.

Thiero consistently showcased his defensive versatility, athleticism, and growing offensive confidence, reinforcing why the Lakers view him as a player capable of developing into a valuable, cost-controlled rotation piece in the years ahead.