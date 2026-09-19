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Los Angeles Lakers Announce 3 Roster Moves Before NBA Season

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: Rob Pelinka, Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on July 02, 2024 in El Segundo, California. The Lakers selected Bronny James and Dalton Knecht in the 2024 NBA Draft. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On October 5, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their first preseason game (against the Sacramento Kings).

With training camp coming up, the Lakers announced several roster moves on Friday night.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “Lakers announce they have signed Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross while waiving Anton Watson. These are more training camp moves for LA”

Social Media Reacts

GettyGeneral Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@TheLazerr8: “This is the kind of player chase Ross is. He can defend and he’s sneaky athletic. Got to see a little bit of it in summer league. He could be a good piece in the future don’t sleep 🔥”

@LakerMetropolis: “Chase Ross is a sleeper”

@dieterismagil: “How does it work? Does Watson get the E10 bonus money if he ends up on the G-League team or do they need to be on the pre-season squad to get that money?”

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

@asaadkamal: “😅 what is happening in El Segundo 🤔”

@ECreates88: “The Lakers continue to bolster their training camp roster, adding Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross. They also waived Anton Watson, whom they signed yesterday.”

@Ll_titanmain: “I’m high on chase man.. He can develop into something I swear”

GettyLakers head coach JJ Redick speaks to the media during a Lakers practice at UCLA Health Training Center on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in El Segundo, CA.

Anthony F. Irwin: “Anton Watson, we barely knew ye”

@HoopersX: “They must have realized it was Anton Watson, not Peyton Watson”

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

However, the Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

On October 21, they will play their first game of the 2026-27 regular season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Announce 3 Roster Moves Before NBA Season

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