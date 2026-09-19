Los Angeles Lakers Announce 3 Roster Moves Before NBA Season

On October 5, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their first preseason game (against the Sacramento Kings).

With training camp coming up, the Lakers announced several roster moves on Friday night.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “Lakers announce they have signed Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross while waiving Anton Watson. These are more training camp moves for LA”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@TheLazerr8: “This is the kind of player chase Ross is. He can defend and he’s sneaky athletic. Got to see a little bit of it in summer league. He could be a good piece in the future don’t sleep 🔥”

@LakerMetropolis: “Chase Ross is a sleeper”

@dieterismagil: “How does it work? Does Watson get the E10 bonus money if he ends up on the G-League team or do they need to be on the pre-season squad to get that money?”

@asaadkamal: “😅 what is happening in El Segundo 🤔”

@ECreates88: “The Lakers continue to bolster their training camp roster, adding Meechie Johnson and Chase Ross. They also waived Anton Watson, whom they signed yesterday.”

@Ll_titanmain: “I’m high on chase man.. He can develop into something I swear”

Anthony F. Irwin: “Anton Watson, we barely knew ye”

@HoopersX: “They must have realized it was Anton Watson, not Peyton Watson”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

However, the Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

On October 21, they will play their first game of the 2026-27 regular season when they host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.