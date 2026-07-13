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Los Angeles Lakers Officially Announce Signing Of 3-Time NBA Champion

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed Kevon Looney.

The former UCLA star is coming off a year where had averages of 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field in 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers wrote (via Instagram): “Welcome to the squad, Kevon 🤝”

Looking At Looney

GettyKevon Looney #55 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on December 31, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Before his one year New Orleans, the 30-year-old had been with the Golden State Warriors for all ten seasons of his pro career.

During the 2023 season, Looney averaged 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 63.0% from the field in 82 games.

GettyKevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors directs his teammates in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 04, 2025 in New York City.

Looney also helped Golden State win three NBA Championships.

While he never put up big numbers, he is beloved member of the franchise.

His career averages are 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 620 games.

He has appeared in 89 NBA playoff games (27 starts).

Social Media Reacts To Signing

GettyKevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors chews his mouth guard during a game against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center on April 06, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying:

Etienne Catalan: “Kevon Looney will wear No. 55 for the #Lakers. Number last worn by Trey Jemison III in 2025. #NBA”

Ryan Ward: “Kevon Looney signing is now official. Last of the players that was reported. Curious to see what happens next 👀”

@raiderman94: “I like loon dawg but absolutely not the answer to losing lebron”

GettySKevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center on January 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. 

@JonseyTime: “This dude could be the difference vs OKC or SAS”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Officially Announce Signing Of 3-Time NBA Champion

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