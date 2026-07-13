Los Angeles Lakers Officially Announce Signing Of 3-Time NBA Champion

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had signed Kevon Looney.

The former UCLA star is coming off a year where had averages of 2.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field in 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers wrote (via Instagram): “Welcome to the squad, Kevon 🤝”

Looking At Looney

Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Before his one year New Orleans, the 30-year-old had been with the Golden State Warriors for all ten seasons of his pro career.

During the 2023 season, Looney averaged 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 63.0% from the field in 82 games.

Looney also helped Golden State win three NBA Championships.

While he never put up big numbers, he is beloved member of the franchise.

His career averages are 4.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 620 games.

He has appeared in 89 NBA playoff games (27 starts).

Social Media Reacts To Signing

Here’s what people were saying:

Etienne Catalan: “Kevon Looney will wear No. 55 for the #Lakers. Number last worn by Trey Jemison III in 2025. #NBA”

Ryan Ward: “Kevon Looney signing is now official. Last of the players that was reported. Curious to see what happens next 👀”

@raiderman94: “I like loon dawg but absolutely not the answer to losing lebron”

@JonseyTime: “This dude could be the difference vs OKC or SAS”