Hi, Subscriber

What Anthony Davis Told Lakers Legend Before Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Anthony Davis, Mavericks
Getty
Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks reacts with his teammates Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson in the game against the Houston Rockets.

Before being traded to the Mavericks, Anthony Davis reached out to Lakers legend Pau Gasol for advice. According to Gasol, Davis thought he had done enough to secure a long-term home with the Lakers. As such, the Spaniard was shocked when news broke of Los Angeles shipping off the All-NBA big man to Dallas.

“I was just talking to AD when they came to play here versus the Warriors, and we were going to get together,” Gasol told “The Knuckleheads” podcast. “He wanted to help the Lakers win another championship and prolong and extend. He wasn’t thinking he was going anywhere.”

To Gasol’s point, a report surfaced in early December 2024 that Davis had purchased a $31M mansion in Los Angeles shortly before being traded.

Gasol further noted that he was “shocked” not just because the Mavericks traded Doncic but because he had close ties with both Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

Gasol Couldn’t Believe The Trade

“It was hard to kind of digest that that actually happened, that that type of player gets traded at 25 years old,” he said. It just doesn’t happen, never happened, might not happen ever again. But it happened for whatever reason.

“It’s crazy because I’ve known Nico and Rob personally for a long time.”

Gasol couldn’t believe the Mavericks traded Doncic, the youngest player in NBA history to earn five consecutive All-NBA First Team selections. Furthermore, Doncic led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024 for the first time since 2011.

“Then you have Luka — a generational talent, a guy who has put up crazy, crazy numbers his first five-and-a-half years of his career,” Gasol said. “Five, I think, first All-NBA teams, took the team to the Finals with Kyrie [Irving] and the rest of the guys last year and then boom [he gets traded.”

Mavericks Unlikely To Bring Back Anthony Davis

Gasol wasn’t the only one who felt that way. Scores of analysts and former players couldn’t believe the Mavericks traded a perennial All-Star in the prime of his career.

The aftermath of the trade made the Mavericks look even worse, with Davis injuring his adductor strain in his very first game with the team on February 7. As of March 19, the Mavericks (33-36) were in a tough spot in the Western Conference without a realistic path to the playoffs, given the slew of injuries. Besides Davis, Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively II (ankle), Kyrie Irving (ACL tear) and Caleb Martin (hip) had all been sidelined.

As such, there’s been chatter of the Mavericks potentially shutting down Davis for the season, avoiding further risk of injury ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“If I’m the Dallas Mavericks, I shut everybody down,” Kendrick Perkins told ESPN’s “Get Up” on March 4. “If you don’t have a healthy Anthony Davis and a healthy Kyrie Irving, there’s no reason to try to finish the season on a strong level.”

With Davis, Irving, Lively and Co. healthy, the Mavericks project to be a dangerous team in the 2025-26 season. For the time being, the Lakers are the victors of the blockbuster trade that shook the NBA landscape.

Sai Mohan covers the NBA for Heavy.com. Based in Portugal, Sai is a seasoned sports writer with nearly two decades of publishing experience, including bylines at Yardbarker, FanSided's Hoops Habit, International Business Times, Hindustan Times and more. More about Sai Mohan

Read More
,

Los Angeles Lakers Players

Luka Doncic's headshot L. Dončić
Dorian Finney-Smith's headshot D. Finney-Smith
Jordan Goodwin's headshot J. Goodwin
Rui Hachimura's headshot R. Hachimura
Jaxson Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Bronny James's headshot B. James
LeBron James's headshot L. James
Trey Jemison's headshot T. Jemison
Maxi Kleber's headshot M. Kleber
Dalton Knecht's headshot D. Knecht
Christian Koloko's headshot C. Koloko
Alex Len's headshot A. Len
Shake Milton's headshot S. Milton
Markieff Morris's headshot M. Morris
Austin Reaves's headshot A. Reaves
Cam Reddish's headshot C. Reddish
Jarred Vanderbilt's headshot J. Vanderbilt
Gabe Vincent's headshot G. Vincent

Comments

What Anthony Davis Told Lakers Legend Before Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x