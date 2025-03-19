Shocking New Details On Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic Trade

The Lakers feared that LeBron James could seek a trade after they completed the blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

On “The Buha’s Block” podcast, the Lakers beat writer revealed that personnel within the organization were unsure about James’ long-term future with the franchise.

“In the just immediate aftermath of the trade and the situation, there was a sense of like, ‘There’s no way LeBron knew,'” Buha said on March 18. “And doing a trade of this magnitude and not giving him the heads-up.

“And the fact that there wasn’t, and his impending contract situation and Klutch [Sports] theoretically losing some power with A.D. getting traded. There was a sense that would potentially lead to him asking out or at least exploring that option.”

Aftermath Of Luka Doncic Trade

Buha noted that much of the fear of James asking out was quelled within the first few days of “The King’s” acceptance of the midseason trade.

“…I know from talking to some people around the situation that was an initial fear,” Buha said. “But really, within the first 24 hours, that got snuffed out, and it was clear that LeBron was going to be staying [with the Lakers].”

James, who owns a player option for the 2025-26 season, has the option to become a free agent in the 2025 offseason. However, all signs point to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer finishing his career in Los Angeles. James is said to be close to head coach JJ Redick and franchise governor Jeanie Buss, not to mention has a fondness for Doncic.

Shortly after the trade shook the world, James praised Doncic for gracefully handling the transaction and fitting in with his new team.

Lakers Legit Title Contenders?

“When you move on, or they move on from you, it’s very emotional,” James said of the Luka Doncic trade. “It’s very taxing. It’s probably a lot of things going on in his head that do not involve the game itself. I thought he handled it tremendously.”

James most definitely made the right call by staying in Los Angeles. Since Doncic’s arrival, the Lakers are 14-6 with the No. 3 defense and seventh-best net rating in the league. Furthermore, the chemistry between Doncic and James has been off the charts. James has compared their chemistry to that of a quarterback and a wide receiver, with him assuming the latter role.

“I’m a natural-born wide receiver. He’s a natural-born quarterback,” James said on February 23. “I’ve been running the floor and running lanes pretty much my whole life. He’s been throwing great passes pretty much his whole life. So, it’s not hard to get a rhythm when it comes to that. It’s just all about eye contact. Being the great quarterback he is and me being the recipient of it.”

As of March 19, the Lakers (42-25) were the fourth seed in the tightly bundled Western Conference. Unlike the last two years, the Purple and Gold will likely not have to go through the play-in tournament to secure a playoff berth.