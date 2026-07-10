Ex-Lakers Champion Makes Major Life Move After Being Traded

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has made another major move away from Southern California.

Davis sold his Los Angeles home for $32 million on Thursday, July 9, ESPN’s Kalan Hooks reported, marking another symbolic close to the All-Star big man’s Lakers chapter after his trade out of Los Angeles. The home was originally listed for $39.9 million, according to ESPN, before selling for $7.9 million below that asking price.

For Lakers fans, the sale is not about real estate as much as it is about finality. Davis was one of the defining players of the LeBron James era in Los Angeles, helped deliver the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship and became part of one of the league’s most dramatic roster resets when the Lakers moved him in the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade.

Davis’ Los Angeles home was located in Bel Air Crest and measured 17,254 square feet with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, according to ESPN. The property included a theater, game room, lounge, wet bar, wine cellar, gym, massage room and salon, along with an outdoor setup that featured a pool, tennis and basketball court, batting cage, chef’s kitchen, vegetable garden, cabanas, cold plunge and sauna.

The Real Deal reported that the sale closed Thursday and noted that the final price represented a discount of close to 20% from the original $39.9 million asking price.

Anthony Davis’ Lakers Chapter Keeps Getting More Distant

Davis’ exit from Los Angeles already had a clean basketball dividing line.

The Lakers moved Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in the February 2025 trade that brought Dončić to Los Angeles, a franchise-altering deal that immediately changed the Lakers’ present and future. Davis’ stay in Dallas did not become a long-term second act, either, as ESPN reported in February 2026 that the Mavericks later moved him to the Washington Wizards.

That makes the home sale feel like more than a routine celebrity transaction. Davis had already changed teams twice since leaving the Lakers. Now, one of the clearest physical ties to his Los Angeles years is gone as well.

Davis spent six seasons with the Lakers and averaged 24.8 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists during his time with the franchise. He was also central to the Lakers’ 2020 title team, giving Los Angeles the frontcourt dominance and defensive versatility it needed next to James.

That version of Davis remains the one Lakers fans will remember most: the two-way star who could close games at center, cover ground defensively and punish mismatches on the other end.

Lakers Fans Have Moved Into the Luka Dončić Era

The Lakers have already turned the page competitively.

Dončić’s arrival gave Los Angeles a new franchise centerpiece and altered the long-term direction of the organization. Davis’ departure was the emotional cost of that pivot, but the Lakers made the move with the future in mind.

That is why Davis’ home sale lands differently than a standard offseason note. It comes after the basketball separation had already become real. The Lakers are no longer trying to build around the James-Davis partnership, and Davis is no longer waiting for his next chapter to begin in California.

The deal also underscores how quickly NBA situations can change. Davis went from Lakers champion to Mavericks centerpiece to Wizards star in a short span, while Los Angeles went from a LeBron-and-Davis team to a Dončić-led operation.

For a franchise that measures itself in championships, Davis’ Lakers tenure remains a successful one. The trade will continue to be judged by what Dončić delivers in Los Angeles, but Davis’ résumé with the Lakers is already secure because of the 2020 title.

Still, the sale of a $32 million Los Angeles home gives the story a clear image: Davis’ time in L.A. is no longer just over on the court. It is being cleared out off the court, too.